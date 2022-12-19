STOCKBRIDGE — A first time visit to the Community Bible Church in Stockbridge ended in a double blessing for Anisha Ortiz, a resident of Henry County.
Ortiz had been visiting the church located at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge from the request of her mother-in law. She had felt blessed by the Sunday sermon devoted to seeking brighter days in dark moments and being spiritually available for God’s use.
It didn’t take too long for the sermon to resonate with Ortiz as she soon found her second blessing in the form of a dozen eggs and a ham. It was a mission set up by the church, which served 500 families with a dozen free eggs and a free ham following Sunday services on Dec. 18.
“It was pretty awesome,” Ortiz said of the Sunday experience. “I found out about the giveaway afterwards, and I thought that it’s very good for the families that can’t afford it.”
As Ortiz, a mother of four, planned to incorporate the donated blessings into her Christmas supper plans for her family, Vincent George had other arrangements.
George, a Rex resident, has been attending Community Bible Church for the past two years. He referenced the Sunday giveaway as one of many reasons he continues to attend the Stockbridge church.
“They are always productive for the community, and it reaches beyond people in the church,” George said. “Every time I am there it makes me feel like I am at home.”
Once George received the Sunday donations his main focus was to pay it forward.
“I’m going to find somebody that really needs it,” George said. “In fact, I know a couple elderly people in my neighborhood that can use this. I think I’ll drop it off to them today.”