Community remembers former Locust Grove Mayor

It was only two weeks ago that Carlotta Harrell found herself graced with Lorene Lindsey's resilient spirit. This time the former mayor of Locust Grove was advocating for the Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary at a Georgia Department of Agriculture hearing.
"She was there and got up and spoke about what Noah's Ark meant to the Henry County community and how we were not going to allow anyone to come in and take that over," Harrell, chair for the Henry County Board of Commissioners, said Wednesday.
Several days after the speech, which received a standing ovation during the proceeding, the community received the heartbreaking news of Lindsey's death.
The former mayor had passed away early in the afternoon hours of Aug. 26 after suffering a severe stroke overnight at her home. She would have turned 100 years old on Sept 27.
Harrell was astounded by the news. Her most prominent memory was witnessing Lindsey's final days in action during the Wednesday hearing, but the revolving issues at the Locust Grove-based nonprofit sanctuary for exotic animals was not the first in which Harrell saw the 99-year-old's advocacy.
Lindsey was a key factor behind the county's Meals on Wheels program — an effort that Harrell says the former mayor was very passionate about under her mayoral leadership, between 2000 and 2012.
"She was an inspiration for many of us women today who decided to run for office and was elected," Harrell said. "And she stayed engaged with the community literally up until she passed away."
Serving as the city's first woman mayor, Lindsey oversaw the town grow in area by four-fold in land area and more than 150% in population. In a Facebook post on the day of her death the city of Locust Grove wrote that the former mayor was "an indomitable force to be reckoned with in local and state politics and in life," according to the post.
"Her imprint on the city will be around for many years to come," it continues. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this time of loss."
Lindsey's life is a memory that will remain "one of a kind" for Locust Grove Councilman Rudy Breedlove.
"She was a fun and sassy lady," Breedlove said Tuesday. "She marched to the beat of her own drum and had her own way of doing things, but she was fun to talk to and someone to look up to."
Similar sentiments were felt as the community prepared to give the former mayor a final farewell at the Locust Grove United Methodist Church at 211 Peeksville Road in Locust Grove on Wednesday.
"She was more like a distant family member than a boss lady," Breedlove said. "And willing to give her opinions and advice whether you liked it or not."
