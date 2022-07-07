STOCKBRIDGE — A town hall meeting for July 7 will give Stockbridge residents an opportunity to have their say concerning four developing projects in the area.
The meeting, hosted by Councilman Elton Alexander, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Winslow at Eagles Landing Clubhouse located at 100 Maple Leaf Drive in McDonough.
Topics for the Thursday meeting include discussions about proposed gas stations and the Stockbridge amphitheater. Discussions will also include updates regarding the newly launched Stockbridge Police Department and Bridges at Jodeco.
The two projects have been top priority for Alexander.
Construction at the Bridges of Jodeco development kicked off in March. The project will be the home of a 306-unit luxury apartment development featuring one to three bedrooms and 140 townhomes.
A Costco is also expected for the 160-acre property, Alexander said.
"Bridges at Jodeco is finally coming to fruition with the pandemic behind us," Alexander said. "This project is one that will attract additional clients to the development."
Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department will also be present to discuss the first week of its operations and address any concerns.
"This historic journey is just at the beginning," Alexander said Tuesday. "But we want the community engagement part."
His hopes for Thursday's meeting is that many will attend and participate with their efforts to move the community forward. The event will be live streamed via the city's Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person.
"These town halls are significant to stay engage with them and understand what they want," Alexander said. "I want them to come out and partner with us in moving the community the forward."
