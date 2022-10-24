STOCKBRIDGE — There will be a local meeting to update residents on public safety efforts in Stockbridge.
On Thursday, Oct. 27 Councilman Elton Alexander will host the meeting at 7 p.m. at the Stockbridge Amphitheater located at 4650 North Henry Blvd.
The meeting is an opportunity for residents to partner with their local public safety officials — including the District Attorney’s Office, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Stockbridge Police force. Residents will be able to ask questions and give feedback regarding any subject matter within the departments.
It is an effort Alexander hopes will further help residents become more acquainted and comfortable with their local law enforcement.
“In less than a year we have gone from zero to 100, and the feedback from the community so far has been overwhelmingly good at every turn,” Alexander said. “We have placed thousands of dollars in equipment and personnel for this, so we want to make sure we bring everybody at the table.”
Another main purpose for the Thursday meeting is to help residents understand crime numbers and statistics in their areas. It also presents the opportunity for them to share some of their concerns, Alexander said.
“There is a perception that crime is out of control, but crime numbers are conquerable,” he said. “We want to know what is going on in their area. You know the ‘see something, say something’ is a value to the city,” he added.
“I want to make sure that everybody comes out with the attitude of what we can do to help our growing community to stay safe.”