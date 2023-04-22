...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 10 to 15 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
McDONOUGH — As crews poured concrete into the carved out plot of land where the Malachi House will soon stand, Pastor Terrell Scott reflected on two scriptures as context for the freshly poured foundation — 1 Corinthians 3:11 and Isaiah 28:16.
The first verse states, “For no man can lay a foundation other than the one which is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” The second states, “Therefore thus says the Lord God, ‘Behold, I am laying in Zion a stone, a tested stone, a costly cornerstone for the foundation, firmly placed. He who believes in it will not be disturbed.’”
Scott said he felt blessed to see his efforts into the project coming full circle.
“The Malachi Project is blessed to share that the Malachi House foundation was poured, debt free,” he said in an email.
The Malachi Project offers after-school and mentoring programs for underserved families with children. Both programs under the project are designed to reach at risk youth through the teachings of Jesus Christ.
The plot, which stood bare before the foundation was poured, will be a two-story, 6,000-square-foot home that will serve children and families in the community who are part of the church’s nonprofit, River Refuge.
Donors generated $22,000 of funds for the project, which began last October.
“We want to acknowledge the below partners who donated materials, time and labor to make this happen,” Scott said.
Those partners include:
♦ Grant Worthington and Madison Barr with Vulcan Materials who donated stone and sand,
♦ Whit Brown with Thomas Concrete who donated the ready-mix concrete and the cement truck,
♦ Mike Tallant with Middle Georgia Pump who donated the pump truck,
♦ Carlos Chicas with Walker Construction Products who donated rebar and vapor barriers, and
♦ Chris Frazier with Live Oak Supply who donated concrete reinforcing mesh.
