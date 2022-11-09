...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...North and Central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
McDONOUGH — Henry County voters leaned mostly Democrat in Tuesday night's elections for state Legislature, although their support was not always enough to give their candidate a win when votes from other parts of the districts were counted.
Democrat Kacey Morgan was favored among voters of Henry County against Republican incumbent Brian Strickland for the state Senate seat in District 17. Morgan collected 51% of ballots in the county while Strickland garnered 48% of votes. However, Strickland won by wide margins in Morgan (76.02%), Walton (75.24%) and Newton (63.02%) counties and won out overall with 61.56% of the vote over his opponent.
In the District 25 seat in the state Senate, residents of Henry County favored Democrat Valerie Rodgers over Republican Ricky "Rick" Williams. Rodgers held nearly 56% of voters' approval while Williams collected nearly 43% of votes in the county. But it was Williams who came out ahead — collecting nearly 61% of votes across the district.
In House District 74, Henry County voters favored Democrat challenger William Harris over Republican incumbent Karen Mathiak. Harris collected 3,700 ballots, while Mathiak received 2,651 of votes in the county. But Mathiak held a successful lead for the District 74 seat collecting nearly 63% of the vote in her district.
Henry County residents also favored Democrat incumbent El-Mahdi Holly over Republican challenger Bruce Bennington for the District 116 seat in the state House. Holly racked up nearly 72% for the House seat in District 116 while Bennington gathered nearly 27% of votes in the county. Holly carried the portions of his district in both Henry and Clayton counties.
In House District 117, Democrat Demetrius Rucker carried Henry County by a slim margin with 50.88% of the vote. However, Rucker received only 39.72% of the vote in Spalding County and lost overall to Republican Lauren Daniel.
Republican incumbent Clint Crowe was the one exception to the Democratic trend in Henry, winning with 70.18% of the vote in the county over 29.82% for Democrat Sharonda Bell. Crowe also carried the Putnam, Butts, and Jasper county portions of his district, winning overall with 74.7% of the vote to Bell’s 25.3%.
In the state Senate seat for District 10, Democrat incumbent Emanuel D. Jones, who was uncontested, collected 37,780 votes in the county.
Democrat incumbents Demetrius Douglas, Angela Moore and Regina Lewis-Ward were also uncontested for seats in District 78, District 91 and District 115, respectively, in the state House.