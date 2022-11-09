VoteSign.jpg

McDONOUGH — Henry County voters leaned mostly Democrat in Tuesday night's elections for state Legislature, although their support was not always enough to give their candidate a win when votes from other parts of the districts were counted. 

Democrat Kacey Morgan was favored among voters of Henry County against Republican incumbent Brian Strickland for the state Senate seat in District 17. Morgan collected 51% of ballots in the county while Strickland garnered 48% of votes. However, Strickland won by wide margins in Morgan (76.02%), Walton (75.24%) and Newton (63.02%) counties and won out overall with 61.56% of the vote over his opponent.

