Family and friends showed up by the dozens for a Broadway show based on classic theatre performances by Dutchtown Elementary students and staff. The show was held on Friday, May 5 at the McDonough Performing Arts Center.
HAMPTON — Todd Cento has a wide range of experience with Broadway theatre.
From performing at Carnegie Hall to sharing the center stage with Ron Stewart, an American multi-instrumentalist in the bluegrass tradition, Cento always found a way to connect her talents in the arts.
But her most recent endeavor with some of her students from Dutchtown Elementary School in Hampton is considered a pinnacle in the musical instructor’s career. On Friday, May 5, Cento along with 350 students and staff members from the Henry County elementary school participated in a Broadway production highlighting a variety of theatrical performances that have been presented in 41 professional theatres throughout the nation.
“This is the most children I have ever taught at any one time,” Cento said prior to the Friday musical production.
The show was simply entitled, “A Broadway Review.”
“I started kicking around the idea in August and began introducing it to the students in January,” Cento said.
The Friday performance — held at the Performing Arts Center in McDonough — included musical numbers from classic theatrical scenes from The Wiz, Rent, Hamilton, The Greatest Showman and The Sound of Music.
“Some of our students from the younger age groups sang “A Million Dreams” (from The Greatest Showman) with a background on the stage with some of them holding props like solar lights,” Cento said.
Students in the older age range (second grade to fifth grade) participated in choreographed pieces.
“Their numbers were pretty intense,” Cento said. “It’s been very exciting to introduce Broadway to them to help them understand more about what it meat then, what it means now and what it looks like.”
The overall outcome is seeing each child’s’ fulfillment, Cento said.
“I hope they take pride in the children and see their kid’s excitement,” she said. “It was a nice night for them to come out and see the tremendous amount of work that they put into this.”
Shannon Smith was among the proud parents at the Friday night show. Her daughter Lyric, a kindergarten student at the elementary school, took part in The Greatest Showman number.
“She’s been super excited,” Smith said.
“She has been singing the songs around the house, and has associated the dressing up and singing to the Broadway concept, so we’ve both been excited to see all of it come together.”
