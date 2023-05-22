IMG_6589.jpg

Lower elementary students from Dutchtown Elementary School in Hampton performed a musical number from The Wiz at the McDonough Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 5.

HAMPTON — Todd Cento has a wide range of experience with Broadway theatre.

From performing at Carnegie Hall to sharing the center stage with Ron Stewart, an American multi-instrumentalist in the bluegrass tradition, Cento always found a way to connect her talents in the arts.

Family and friends showed up by the dozens for a Broadway show based on classic theatre performances by Dutchtown Elementary students and staff. The show was held on Friday, May 5 at the McDonough Performing Arts Center.
Lyric Smith was one of 350 students who performed at the McDonough Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 5.

