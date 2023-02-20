DutchtownBand.jpg

The Dutchtown High School band is expecting to bring its sentimental sounds to the site of the D-Day landing beaches in Normandy, France this summer.

The Hampton school is one of 250 finalists chosen to represent the state of Georgia and the United States of America in the D-Day Memorial and Veterans’ Day Parade on June 6.

Members of the Dutchtown High School band.

