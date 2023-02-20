HAMPTON — The Dutchtown High School band is expecting to bring its sentimental sounds to the site of the D-Day landing beaches in Normandy, France this summer.
The Hampton school is one of 250 finalists chosen to represent the state of Georgia and the United States of America in the D-Day Memorial and Veterans’ Day Parade on June 6.
The objective of the memorial event is to honor WWII Veterans for their service and sacrifice to the nation, and the preservation of freedom and liberty around the world. The program has a longstanding history of providing week-long ceremonial events in relation to the D-Day invasion at Normandy. The committee that oversees the national event shared that they are looking forward to a memorable evening with the Henry County school band as they celebrate the 75th anniversary.
“In paying tribute to and learning directly from our history makers, the experience that your students will receive by stepping out of the classroom and into the place where history was made is beyond any other opportunity they may have as a student musician,” Joel Biggs, chairman of the D-Day Memorial Day Committee, wrote. “Your time spent in Normandy and Paris will honor, educate and inspire all who will be fortunate to enjoy your performance.”
It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Adrian Adams and The Sound of Dutchtown high school marching band.
“A top music education standard that many states share is the ability to provide our students with real life worldly experiences through music education,” Adams, the director of bands at Dutchtown High School, said. “This trip provides historical documentation of major events that have occurred in history along with honoring heroes who served and protected our country with pride, poise, and dedication.”
The band members participating in the June event will get in-depth knowledge about the invasion that took place immediately after allies established a temporary harbor to allow the unloading of heavy equipment, and the conquest of deep-water ports such as Le Harve or Cherburg. The students will document their experiences for their portfolios for usage upon high school graduation, Adams said.
“This performance allows our students to convey heartfelt sentiments of a grateful nation to our WWII Veterans in the very place where their service and sacrifice preserved the freedom and liberty of millions,” he said in a letter transcribed to each participant’s parents. “During the preparation stages of the trip, students will be taught proper etiquette, history, and effective musicality for this event,” he continued.
“Students will assist in preparing a performance that is unforgettable for our WWII Veterans.”
The first endeavor for the group is to finance their travels. The trip will be costly, Adams said. Those interested in sponsoring the band program can contact the band director at 803-201-5348 or via email at adrian.adams@henry.k12.ga.us.
“Your assistance will provide our students with an experience to represent our nation among our continuous and concerted efforts of mitigating through a global pandemic,” Adams said. “Contributions purely depend on consciousness and willingness to support those in need, to show vulnerability and accept the support of others, to share without expecting the credit, to give it our all and allow hard work to determine the outcome,” he added.
