Early voting in Henry County brought thousands of residents to the polls last week.
The Henry County Elections and Registration Board reported a healthy turnout on its first day of early voting in the county. There were 3,412 residents who showed up to cast in their ballots on Monday, Oct. 17, the first day of the early voting period.
Approximately 186,102 residents are registered to vote in the county — with 22,074 people reported to have already voted in the 2022 General Election since the Monday launch.
The week brought about minimal disruptions, but did have some technical issues early in the week, Ameika Pitts, the elections director, and Omega Finney, Election Board chair, reported Friday.
Some of those issues consisted of late starts for some Locust Grove and Hampton residents as they found themselves waiting for doors to open at polling places beyond the 7 a.m. scheduled start. Others found themselves having to cast a provisional ballot as the electronic system hit a minor disruption.
"There was minimum disruption with a printing software program which occurred at Fortson, Locust Grove and Merle Manders," Pitts said. The technicalities were quickly resolved for Tuesday voters assigned to those polls.
Finney said the board does not expect to have any additional hiccups as early voting continues until election day, Nov 8.
"Elections utilizes the state mandated training on processes and procedures in order to teach the poll workers how to assist voters," Finney said. "That training includes the appropriate techniques to process paperwork, use machines and when to use backup procedures in unusual situations."
"The Elections Board works collaboratively with Ms. Pitts and staff to facilitate additional resources if needed in preparation for Nov. 8th Election Day."
Early voting turnout set a record in Georgia during the first week of the early voting period.
More than 18,100 voters cast early ballots on Sunday, when early voting was only offered in some counties. The Sunday total soared 211% above the early voting mark set on the first day of Sunday early voting ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
As of Monday morning, about 758,000 voters had taken advantage of the first week of early voting. That shattered previous midterm turnout records during every day of early voting last week and was close to the early voting turnout ahead of the presidential election in 2020.
“Voters are enthusiastic, but most importantly, have the options available to get that vote in early,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “Voters registered at the [state Department of Driver Services] or online, took advantage of My Voter Page, and have the most up-to-date information available to make a plan.”