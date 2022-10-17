A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 7:56 pm
Early voting is now open for Henry County residents looking to get a head start for the Nov. 8 election. Here is a list of locations and times for those who plan to vote early:
Locations
♦ Elections & Voter Registration Main Officer, 40 Atlanta St., McDonough
♦ Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge
♦ Fortson Library, 61 McDonough St., Hampton
♦ Locust Grove Library, 115 MLK Blvd., Locust Grove
♦ JP Moseley Park, 1041 Millers Mill road, Stockbridge (from Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
♦ Fairview Recreation Center, 35 Austin Road, Stockbridge (from Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Dates and Times
♦ Oct. 17-21, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Oct. 24-28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Oct. 30, 1-5 p.m.
♦ Oct. 31-Nov. 4 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about Georgia voting, visit www.sos.ga.gov/page/elections-faq#Voting.
