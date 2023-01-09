LOCUST GROVE — An electrical component failure on Monday, Jan. 2 caused a power failure on the level control and monitoring system at Strong Rock Lift Station in Locust Grove.

It came to the attention of the Locust Grove Wastewater Treatment staff last Monday morning that a malfunction had occurred at the lift station located below the temporary ending of Strong Rock Parkway, a press release from the city of Locust Grove states.

