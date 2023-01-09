LOCUST GROVE — An electrical component failure on Monday, Jan. 2 caused a power failure on the level control and monitoring system at Strong Rock Lift Station in Locust Grove.
It came to the attention of the Locust Grove Wastewater Treatment staff last Monday morning that a malfunction had occurred at the lift station located below the temporary ending of Strong Rock Parkway, a press release from the city of Locust Grove states.
“After noticing an overflow, the lift station pumps were manually turned on and immediately corrected the levels in the holding well to normal,” according to the press release. “A contractor was called in to evaluate and troubleshoot the issue as it was deemed electrical and related to a faulty breaker that provides power to the lift station’s automated control module.”
The city estimated nearly 14,000 gallons of sewage overflow as a result of the power failure. This is based on the typical daily flow rate and the amount of time that the station had been overflowing, the press release states.
“The wastewater staff began clean-up and containment immediately upon recognition of the spillage,” according to the press release.
In accordance with Georgia EPD’s “Rules and Regulations for Water Quality Control,” public utilities such as the City of Locust Grove must report to the regulatory agency any sewer overflow that exceeds 10,000 gallons. The lift station is adjacent to the Indian Creek Tributary. This tributary is being monitored and samples are being drawn daily as per GA EPD requirements.
For more information, or for general information on Locust Grove’s Water and