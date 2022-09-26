 Skip to main content
Episcopal church in McDonough to offer blessings for animals

St. Joseph Episcopal Church located in McDonough

Flyer for annual Blessing of Animals ceremony by St. Jospeh Episcopal Church
Rev. Ann Barker with St. Joseph Episcopal Church says a blessing over animals and their owners during an annual animal blessing ceremony. 

McDONOUGH — An Episcopal church in northern McDonough wants residents to know that God's love extends beyond the human connection.

Each year St. Joseph Episcopal Church proves this by hosting a Blessing of Animals ceremony as a reminder that animals are also gifts from God, and it is within human duty to be good stewards of the earth and all its inhabitants.

Rev. Ann B. Barker blesses a dog, snake and lizard during an annual blessing ceremony at the St. Joseph Episcopal Church in McDonough.

