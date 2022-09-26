Episcopal church in McDonough to offer blessings for animals

McDONOUGH — An Episcopal church in northern McDonough wants residents to know that God's love extends beyond the human connection.
Each year St. Joseph Episcopal Church proves this by hosting a Blessing of Animals ceremony as a reminder that animals are also gifts from God, and it is within human duty to be good stewards of the earth and all its inhabitants.
Whether you're an active church-goer or claim no denomination at all, the Episcopal church located at 1865 Ga. Highway 20 East invites you to bring your pets, or a photo of your fur baby and other critters, for a ceremonial blessing followed by a costume contest, with prizes for first, second and third places.
The blessing ceremony is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 am. on Saturday, Oct. 1. It is a ceremony that is delightful to Arthur Richard, an avid pet lover and fairly new resident of McDonough. Richard is a third year member of the church vestry who currently serves as junior warden in charge of buildings and grounds at the local Episcopal church.
"They are just really good companions," Richard said. "I have a dog that is 10-years old and I hate to think about her getting any older. I just love animals and all kinds of animals."
His enthusiasm for pets also leads him to the most unique stories. One he shared Tuesday detailed his journey of finding a new pet after he and his wife had taken a small hiatus from keeping animals.
"We’ve had cats and dogs all of our lives and one dog we had for five years before it passed away, and since then I begged my wife for another dog but she did not want to be tied down with an animal," Richard said.
But a mere coincidence brought the couple to a Walmart where they found a girl who was giving away a litter of 10 dogs.
"It was a Saturday in October about 10 years ago, and we decided to take a ride to Helen for Oktoberfest and pulled into a Walmart on the way up," Richard said. "My wife had gone in to get a First Card, and as I looked across the parking lot I saw a pickup truck and they were giving something away."
The couple did not make it to the Oktoberfest event that year, but they did make a new furry friend. Richard had finally managed to get his wife to agree with taking in one of the two remaining dogs left from the young girl's bunch — an all-white mix of Lab and American bulldog that the couple named Daisy.
"She was totally white, she didn’t have a spot on her that wasn’t white," Richard said. "She has been an excellent dog that follows my wife arounds the house — we call her (Daisy) her shadow."
This deep-rooted bond gives enough purpose for the ceremonial practice, which Richard feels should be fun for all involved.
The Saturday event will feature the Griffindore Dog Retreat; Puppy Parenting, who supplies a private in-home dog training for owners; Barks and Bubbles Academy, a trade school in McDonough that teaches high school students how to groom dogs; Buffy Bakery, which makes homemade animal treats; and Shag to Swag, a mobile groomer who will be holding a trailer tour during the Saturday event. There will also be a live K9 performance from the Henry County Police Department.
All donations made during the event will go to the Henry County Humane Society, which will also be present for the Oct. 1 event.
"It is going to be a fun thing too," Richard said.
