LOCUST GROVE — Ivy Queen is very familiar with the impact natural disasters have in any given community. This is what makes the App Services On Ground specialist with Federal Emergency Management Agency passionate about her work.
“A disaster or catastrophe knows no face, or color, or creed,” Queen said Wednesday. “It affects an entire community, and I enjoy being able to be of service in that particular time of need.”
So when the FEMA disaster recovery center opened its doors to residents of Henry County on Friday, Jan. 27, Queen, a five-year FEMA veteran, was ready to receive victims with open arms. Within the first six days since their touchdown at the Locust Grove site at 10 Cleveland St., the agency had given one-on-one assistance to nearly 67 residents in need.
“The Salvation Army, the Fire Department, the police — everyone has been very assertive as far as responders are concerned,” Queen said.
With each meeting she has witnessed the catastrophic scenes, and heard the many survival stories about the Jan. 12 storms. Most of the stories come from elderly individuals who live in the Locust Grove area.
“One lady was in a wheelchair, and she told me how she was wrapped around a tree (after the storms hit her mobile home neighborhood),“ Queen said. “I was looking at her (in amazement) because she was sitting right there, right in front of me after all that.”
The group of recovery specialists from FEMA, along with a group from the U.S. Small Business Administration, will continue to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors of the Jan. 12 disasters for up to 18 months.
Applicants may be able to receive Individual Assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for rental assistance, if they need to relocate because of storm-related damage; have personal property that was damaged or destroyed by these weather events; need lodging reimbursement if they had to stay in a hotel temporarily; or need basic home repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by the weather events.
"We represent the agency offering anything from medical, child care, transportation, reimbursement for disaster supplies, and even hotels during a mandatory evacuation or displacement," Queen said.
"I've seen (the application process) take a couple weeks, but it can take even a few months. The road to recovery is different for everyone."
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
