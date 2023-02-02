LOCUST GROVE — Ivy Queen is very familiar with the impact natural disasters have in any given community. This is what makes the App Services On Ground specialist with Federal Emergency Management Agency passionate about her work.

IMG_4964.jpg

Ivy Queen works on applications at the FEMA disaster site at 10 Cleveland St. in Locust Grove.  

“A disaster or catastrophe knows no face, or color, or creed,” Queen said Wednesday. “It affects an entire community, and I enjoy being able to be of service in that particular time of need.”

IMG_4966.jpg

Storm damage remains after fallen trees struck a car and mobile home at the Indian Creek mobile home community in Locust Grove. 

Recommended for you