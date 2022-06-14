STOCKBRIDGE — Victoria Colon Lopez is one of three recipients of the Nelly D. Jackson Memorial Scholarship established by the Ohio-based Sister Accord Foundation, and as an immigrant from Puerto Rico she encompasses the very concept behind the foundation's existence.
The organization aims to change the way girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other. It is a concept that the Woodland High School graduate was cognizant of as she entered her sophomore year at Agnes Scott College.
The Psychology and Public Health double major found herself drawn to the foundation in the summer of 2021 after attending the group's virtual webinar formatted to develop leadership, attack bullying and celebrate sisterhood — all of which consoled Lopez.
"It was just a good networking experience focused on a sisterhood and what it means to be a woman," Lopez said Friday.
And as the virtual experience came to an end, Lopez found herself deep in thought about the organization's $5,000 scholarship question — how do you use the principles of the sisterhood to make a difference?
"A lot of my coursework allows me to be culturally responsive about how policy affects us as a person of color," Lopez said. "But the event really led me to address the impact of the women in my life who impacted me."
Her mother, Ivelisse Lopez, and her grandmother, Alma Benitez, have been the foundation of Lopez's matriarchal family.
"They both had to make a lot of sacrifice for their families," Lopez said. "They have truly been my pillars."
From overcoming sexual abuse as a child to combatting bullying, Lopez says her mother and grandmother helped her to grow from it all.
"I lost a lot of confidence and didn't feel comfortable in my femininity," she said. "My mother always emphasized that school was important, and having that support throughout my childhood was important to me."
This need was one that Sonia Jackson-Myles, CEO, president and founder of the Sister Accord Foundation, felt drawn to fulfilling after she left her job with The Proctor & Gamble Company in 2013. Jackson-Myles was able to elevate women within her careers at Ford Motor Company, and The Gillette Company in addition with P&G.
"I saw patterns and noticed a difference between my male mentees and my female mentees," Jackson-Myles said. "My female mentees struggled with their bond with their bosses, and I knew then that I was tapping into a humanity insight."
And with that insight Jackson-Myles tapped into her childhood memories with her mother, Nella D. Jackson, who would give her all, and often, her last, for other women in their community. It is through that legacy that the foundation, along with the $5,000 memorial scholarship and song When I Close My, was formed.
"She was such a wonderful cheerleader and an advocate for education," Jackson-Myles said of her mother who passed away from congestive heart failure in June 2019.
It is Lopez's words, drafted in a short-form essay, in which she detailed her perseverance to keep going regardless of her circumstances that touched Jackson-Myles and the scholarship committee's hearts.
"I really wanted the (Sister Accord's) messages to settle deeply so they can think, what can I do with this, or how can I make my life better, or make a difference in the community," Jackson-Myles said of the entry, which also required the submission of two recommendation letters and a 3.0 GPA from an accredited university.
Lopez' goal is to continue to answer these questions as she moves into her junior year at the private women's college in Decatur.
For more information about the Sister Accord and the Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarship visit https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/.
