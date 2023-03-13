Mom and daughter.jpeg

Atkins with her daughter, Jasmine

 Special Photo

LOCUST GROVE — A GoFundMe has been created to assist the family of a beloved bookstore owner who was found dead in a creek in Putnam County on Monday, March 6, the day after she was reported missing.

Shanna Amoah, who lists herself as a close friend of Erica Atkins, seeks to raise $15,000 to support the family of the Birdsong Books owner. Atkins was well-known in the Locust Grove community for her tenderhearted personality and her avid joy for books and community service. Many who knew Atkins shared an outpouring of grief on social platforms of the Birdsong Books bookshop.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.