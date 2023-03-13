...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected, with
temperatures as low as 23 in the upper elevations of north
Georgia.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11
AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
LOCUST GROVE — A GoFundMe has been created to assist the family of a beloved bookstore owner who was found dead in a creek in Putnam County on Monday, March 6, the day after she was reported missing.
Shanna Amoah, who lists herself as a close friend of Erica Atkins, seeks to raise $15,000 to support the family of the Birdsong Books owner. Atkins was well-known in the Locust Grove community for her tenderhearted personality and her avid joy for books and community service. Many who knew Atkins shared an outpouring of grief on social platforms of the Birdsong Books bookshop.
Atkins’ body was found in early March by a fisherman in Cedar Creek, which borders Jones and Putnam counties, a day after she was reported missing from her Locust Grove home. Romero Johnson, 38, of Norman, Okla., has been arrested in connection with Atkins’ death. Johnson — a possible coworker and ex-boyfriend to Atkins — is facing charges of kidnapping and murder, according to the Locust Grove Police Department.
According to Amoah, Atkins has one young son and an older daughter. She was a light that would be missed by many, Amoah wrote on the official GoFundMe page.
“To know Erica, was to love her,” Amoah said. “She was the kindest, sharing, loving, smart, and determined lady. She was a mother, niece, sister, friend and leader.”
All proceeds from the GoFundMe account will go to Atkins’ family for support, Amorah added. As of Monday, March 13 there have been $11,039 raised of the $15,000 goal.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
