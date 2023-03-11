McDONOUGH — Frozen Rooster is coming to Georgia and plans to build its first location in Henry County.
Astrid “Mimi” Leonard, founder of the Frozen Rooster, will introduce her chicken and ice cream concept to residents of McDonough. A grand opening for the 2330 Jonesboro Road restaurant chain was set for Saturday, March 11.
With her food truck chain, which was first established in Leeds, Ala., Leonard is dedicated to serving food that nourishes the soul. The concept is one that Leonard felt inspired to bring home to her native town where part of her family resides.
“As a Georgia native, I was passionate about bringing my concept home,” Leonard said in a press release announcing the grand opening. “The exponential growth of Henry County coupled with the fact that my parents now reside here made it a no-brainer for us to make Henry County our first Georgia stop.”
Frozen Chicken offers a variety of tastes from hot wings and ice cream to cookies and more. Each of the varieties is part of what Leonard feels adds to the well-known slogan that “Food is key to the soul.” It is off this slogan that Leonard established the food truck business and hopes to leave it as a legacy for her two sons.
“I ventured out on faith in 2019 to make my footprint in Leeds, Ala., and began to feed souls,” Leonard said. “Now that the footprint has been made, I am now wanting to do the same thing in my home state of Georgia.”
“Everything me and my boys do at Frozen Rooster is to establish a footprint that nourishes the soul, the enjoyment of family, and the good ol’ pleasure of enjoying tasty treats.”
An additional location is set to open in Fayetteville. The restaurant in Fayetteville will be located on North Glynn Street and is set to open in early spring.
