A grand opening for the 2330 Jonesboro Road restaurant chain will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.

McDONOUGH — Frozen Rooster is coming to Georgia and plans to build its first location in Henry County.

Astrid “Mimi” Leonard, founder of the Frozen Rooster, will introduce her chicken and ice cream concept to residents of McDonough. A grand opening for the 2330 Jonesboro Road restaurant chain was set for Saturday, March 11.

Astrid “Mimi” Leonard, founder of the Frozen Rooster, (center) and her two sons.
A Mild Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Combo is one of many items offered on Frozen Rooster’s menu.

