...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday April 19...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday April 19.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
westerly at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
LOCUST GROVE — The Georgia Department of Transportation has begun the first stage of installation of a new interchange along Interstate 75 in Henry County.
The state’s Transportation Department hosted a virtual open house to explain its proposed process for a new interchange at I-75 at Bethlehem Road between Bill Gardner Parkway and Ga. Highway 155 in Locust Grove Thursday.
The proposed improvements will include realigning and widening Bethlehem Road to four lanes along the 2-mile project corridor, constructing new bridges along I-75 — at Bethlehem Bottoms — and adding four roundabouts and additional access points in order to enhance connectivity, improve operations and support existing and future growth, Natalie Dale, spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Transportation said.
“The purpose of this virtual public information open house is to share information about this project and to offer you an opportunity to provide comment on any aspect of this project,” she said during the Thursday launch. “This virtual open house provides convenient around the clock access to project information and the opportunity to submit comments at any time during the public comment period.”
Construction for the project is set to begin by 2025. Public comment regarding the proposed interchange will be accepted via the online platform until April 20.
“The online platform houses the same project information that you would find at a am in-person public information open house,” Dale said. “From proposed design and concept layouts, to potential property acquisitions and environmental information for air, and noise impacts.”
Proposed improvements
♦ Two roundabouts would be constructed on realigned Bethlehem Road at the new I-75 ramp terminals.
♦ The proposed I-75 southbound entrance and exit ramps and I-75 northbound entrance ramp would each consist of one 16-foot travel lane while the proposed I-75 northbound exit ramp would consist of two 12-foot travel lanes.
♦ The I-75 northbound exit ramp would allow vehicles to travel onto Bethlehem Road from either the I-75 general purpose lanes or the future Commercial Vehicle Lanes (CVL) as proposed under Georgia DOT’s PI No. 0014203.
♦ All ramps would include 8-foot inside shoulders and 12-foot outside shoulders.
♦ West of I-75, the proposed terminus at the intersection of proposed Bethlehem Road with Greenwood Road/Lester Mill Road would consist of a third single-lane roundabout with hybrid features (two lanes in each direction along realigned Bethlehem Road, and one lane in each direction along Greenwood Road/Lester Mill Road).
♦ East of I-75, Bethlehem Road would terminate at US 23/SR 42 in two places, forming a quadrant intersection.
♦ The proposed northern branch would consist of a three-way traffic signal and the proposed southern branch would consist of a signalized reduced conflict U-turn (RCUT) at the intersection of existing Bethlehem Road and US 23/SR 42.
The intersection of existing Bethlehem Road and U.S Highway 23/Ga. Highway 42 would remain open to traffic through the construction of a fourth multi-lane roundabout approximately 820 feet west of U.S. 23/Highway 42 that provides access to both the existing and proposed intersections of Bethlehem Road and U.S. 23/Highway 42, according to the online platform.
Long-term detours or road closures are not anticipated for the proposed project.
