LOCUST GROVE — The Georgia Department of Transportation has begun the first stage of installation of a new interchange along Interstate 75 in Henry County.

The state’s Transportation Department hosted a virtual open house to explain its proposed process for a new interchange at I-75 at Bethlehem Road between Bill Gardner Parkway and Ga. Highway 155 in Locust Grove Thursday.

IMG_6069.jpg

A display from GDOT shows several proposed changes for the new interchange project proposed for Bethlehem Road in Locust Grove.

