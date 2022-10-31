 Skip to main content
Girl Scouts of Atlanta brings STEM Science Fair and Expo to Henry County

HAMPTON — The Girl Scouts of America organization is typically known for their its “C’s” — cookies, camping and crafts. But for Amy Dosiak, the CEO for the Girl Scouts of Atlanta, there are three additional “C’s” that young girls gain from the Girl Scout program — how to thrive in college, their careers, and better their community life.

On Nov. 5 girls who take part in the program will journey to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Henry County for the first time to show off their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) skills for its annual Expo aimed at closing the gender gap within the STEM field.

Girl Scouts of Atlanta 1.png

Girl Scouts of all ages use hands-on, fun STEM activities to understand themselves and the world around them.
Girl Scouts of Atlanta 2.png

Amy Dosiks, CEO of Girl Scouts of America in Atlanta, joins in with Daisy Girl Scouts as they work toward badges like Space Science Explorer, What Robots Do or STEM Career Exploration.
Girl Scouts 3.jpeg

Activities vary at STEM Expo and can include building a robot, learning to protect waterways or fingerprint identification.

An error occurred