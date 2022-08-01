Gov. Brian Kemp visits teachers and staff at Ola High School, announces additional federal aid for teachers

Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Digital access for print subscribers
Free access for current print subscribers
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99. *All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
Support Henry County community journalism and subscribe now.
McDONOUGH — Full-time teachers and staff in Henry County — and throughout the state — should see an additional $125 grant added into their piggy banks for the 2022-2023 school year.
The funds act as a back-to-school supply supplement granted by Gov. Brian Kemp to aid teachers and staff with funding for classroom setup or additional educational resources for their students in the upcoming school year.
It is a challenge that Kemp has seen first-hand.
"I know how challenging and costly it could be to set up classrooms at the beginning of the year because we helped (daughter) Jarrett set up hers for the first time around this time last year," Kemp announced to a group of teachers and staff of Ola High School who were prepping their classrooms for the upcoming school year on Friday, July 29.
While in January the back-to-school supplement was only made available to teachers and their paraprofessional aides, the incoming supplement includes others who provide instructional support on a daily basis.
This includes counselors, librarians, school nurses and speech language pathologists, Katie Byrd, Kemp's spokesperson, said.
Dorcas Acosta, a Spanish teacher with Ola High School, said she plans to use the funds to help students enhance their knowledge of the Spanish language and culture.
"What I heard today was a blessing," she said prior to the governor and his wife visiting with her inside of her classroom on Friday.
Acosta — who teaches three different Spanish-related courses to more than 100 students at the McDonough high school — spoke on the classroom manipulatives that she planned to utilize in the upcoming school year.
"I have my eye on these great manipulatives in the classroom with little questions on the boxes, so kind of impromptu questions in Spanish, which gets them ready for real world impromptu questions," Acosta told Kemp and his wife during their Friday visit. "So it's all about their little secret weapon in being locally competent and culturally aware."
In addition to the back-to-school supply supplement Kemp gave reference to a $69 million investment in 2019 for increased school security.
Kemp announced that the school safety grant will be utilized for the 2022-2023 school year — providing each school in the county, and state, with $30,000 to use as they see fit to increase school security on campus.
"To ensure that no parent worries about dropping their child off at school," Kemp said. "No husband, wife or child worries when a teacher leaves home for the day that they may not return."
Funding from the grants comes from the federal COVID-19 aid. The state has seen two rounds of $173 million in funding for public schools and an additional $79 million in emergency funding for private schools.
PHOTOS: Gov. Brian Kemp visits teachers, staff at Ola High School in Henry County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.