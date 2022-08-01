 Skip to main content
Gov. Brian Kemp visits teachers and staff at Ola High School, announces additional federal aid for teachers

McDONOUGH — Full-time teachers and staff in Henry County — and throughout the state — should see an additional $125 grant added into their piggy banks for the 2022-2023 school year.

The funds act as a back-to-school supply supplement granted by Gov. Brian Kemp to aid teachers and staff with funding for classroom setup or additional educational resources for their students in the upcoming school year.

Gov. Brian Kemp met with teachers and staff at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the Back-to-School season on Friday, July 29.
Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife, Marty, met with Ola High School's Teacher of the Year inside her classroom where she told the duo of how she plans to spend her $125 back to school supply supplement.  

