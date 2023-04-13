The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s (GOHS), GOHS Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) units, GOHS Traffic Enforcement Networks, and the Georgia State Patrol have joined the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Police Department, Locust Grove Police Department, McDonough Police Department, and Stockbridge Police Department for a Thunder Task Force Traffic Enforcement operation this weekend.

The operation started Thursday morning and runs until Sunday morning.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.