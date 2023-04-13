The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s (GOHS), GOHS Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) units, GOHS Traffic Enforcement Networks, and the Georgia State Patrol have joined the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Police Department, Locust Grove Police Department, McDonough Police Department, and Stockbridge Police Department for a Thunder Task Force Traffic Enforcement operation this weekend.
The operation started Thursday morning and runs until Sunday morning.
Local law enforcement agencies have requested the GOHS Thunder Task Force to help reverse a nearly 90% increase in traffic deaths over the last five years in Henry County. According to preliminary traffic data, 45 people were reported killed in traffic crashes in Henry County in 2022, which is an 88% increase from 2018 when 24 people were killed in traffic crashes in the county. The number of speed-related fatality crashes increased by 100% over a five-year period from four in 2017 to eight in 2021.
“The majority of people obeying traffic laws should not have their lives endangered by selfish, dangerous, and reckless drivers,” said Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “As local law enforcement agencies work to recruit more deputies and officers, GOHS Thunder Task Force operations allow communities to increase enforcement of traffic laws with the goal of reducing crashes and saving lives.”
The Thunder Task Force Operation began Thursday when the GOHS Law Enforcement Services Division joined local law enforcement agencies and Georgia State Patrol for enforcement of seat belt, hands-free law, speed, and all traffic laws.
Local and state law enforcement officers partnered Friday and Saturday nights with GOHS H.E.A.T. teams for impaired driving sobriety checkpoints on major roads and highways in Henry County. Those traveling in Henry County this weekend should expect to drive through a sobriety checkpoint.
Georgia law enforcement officers do not give warnings for drunk or drugged driving. All drivers found to be over the legal Blood-Alcohol Concentration level of .08 or higher will be taken to jail. Persons over the limit will not be allowed to call someone to drive them home.
“Fatality data has shown GOHS Thunder Task Force Operations help save lives in communities around the state and we are ready to help our partners in Henry County,” said Roger Hayes, director of GOHS Law Enforcement Services said. “The goal of Thunder Task Force operations is to get people to choose to obey traffic laws, but our officers are ready to make arrests and issue tickets for those drivers who choose to endanger the lives of everyone on the road with dangerous and illegal driving behaviors.”
After the initial Thunder Task Force Operation this weekend, the GOHS Law Enforcement Services Division will continue enhanced enforcement of speeding, seat belt, hands-free, and drunk and drugged driving laws with Henry County local law enforcement agencies over the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.