Hampton ice cream shop receives national honor for unique seasonal flavors

HAMPTON — As a local ice cream shop in Hampton introduced three new seasonal tastes to its growing menu last month it became a welcome surprise not only for customers, but also the owners.

The Welcome Home Creamery and Coffee shop located at 22 East Main St. in Hampton was among the top three winners for its Banana Pudding Ice Cream. It was an unexpected win for Lakeisha Gantt and Devlin Cleveland, co-owners of the sweet shop, who opened their doors for business on April 1. 

Welcome Home award.jpeg

Lakeisha Gantt and Devlin Cleveland are co-owners of Welcome Home Creamery and Coffee shop in Hampton. 
Banana Pudding.jpeg

Welcome Home Creamery and Coffee was among the top three winners for the 2022 Flavor of the Year competition hosted by the North American Ice Cream Association. 
IMG_1837.jpeg

The Banana Pudding Ice Cream flavor was among the top three winners for the 2022 Flavor of the Year contest held by the North American Ice Cream Association in November.  

