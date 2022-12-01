Hampton ice cream shop receives national honor for unique seasonal flavors

HAMPTON — As a local ice cream shop in Hampton introduced three new seasonal tastes to its growing menu last month it became a welcome surprise not only for customers, but also the owners.
The Welcome Home Creamery and Coffee shop located at 22 East Main St. in Hampton was among the top three winners for its Banana Pudding Ice Cream. It was an unexpected win for Lakeisha Gantt and Devlin Cleveland, co-owners of the sweet shop, who opened their doors for business on April 1.
“It is an honor for us to receive this award," Gantt said. "Our goal at Welcome Home is to continue to provide excellent customer service and excellent quality product."
The award was presented as part of the North American Ice Cream Association's 2022 Flavor of the Year competition that was held in Fort Worth, Texas, from Sunday, Nov. 6 to Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The pair also entered their Strawberry Cheesecake and Key Lime Pie flavors to be considered for the annual competition, but the Banana Pudding flavor came out ahead. All flavors are available for customers to enjoy at the local shop, which also serves baked goods, and freshly brewed coffee. They are all quality products that make you feel right at home, Cleveland said.
“When you come in we say 'Welcome home,' when you leave we say ‘See you soon,'" Cleveland, who makes the premium ice cream on site, said Monday.
Along with the three flavors entered into the 2022 Flavor of the Year competition, Cleveland recommends their homemade peach cobbler with a scoop of Old Fashioned Vanilla and Carmel drizzled on top, or its Candied Maple Bacon ice cream.
"We have some unique ones headed our way," Cleveland said. "The Melt in Your Mouth Lemon Cookies are a big hit, too. I can’t wait to try out some new flavors with our customers.”