Mayor Ann Tarpley speaks during a150th day celebratory event at the historic Train Depot in Hampton.

HAMPTON — Retracing history can sometimes begin with contents left behind in a handcrafted box. This is the technique used in the city of Hampton.

Residents of the southwest corner of Henry County secured a time capsule at its historic Train Depot at 20 East Main St. South during the city's 150th celebration Saturday, Jan. 28. So when the historic cache of goods is opened to reveal its contents in the next 50 years, citizens of future Hampton will find significant documents and memorabilia from 2023. 

A special box made by a local resident is filled with letters predicting Hampton's future for its 150 day anniversary event in January. 
A display of items to be placed into a time capsule during a 150th anniversary event held at the historic Train Depot in the city of Hampton in January.
A display of items to be placed into a time capsule during a 150th anniversary event held for the City of Hampton in late January.

