HAMPTON — Retracing history can sometimes begin with contents left behind in a handcrafted box. This is the technique used in the city of Hampton.
Residents of the southwest corner of Henry County secured a time capsule at its historic Train Depot at 20 East Main St. South during the city's 150th celebration Saturday, Jan. 28. So when the historic cache of goods is opened to reveal its contents in the next 50 years, citizens of future Hampton will find significant documents and memorabilia from 2023.
From city documents to secret menus, future residents of the area will be able to reveal it all and experience history's past from our present, Kc Krzic, the Main Street director for the city of Hampton said.
“We have city documents, menus and secret recipes from our local restaurant breweries. Newsletters and directories of our local churches, items from our masonic lodge and also from our American Legion Post 330,” Krzic said.
The time capsule also holds predictions from local elementary school students who are also members of the Hampton Elementary BETA Club, she added.
“Our elementary school BETA club actually wrote us letters with predictions of what Hampton will look like in 50 years,” Krzic said Wednesday. “Our City Youth Council also wrote their predictions for the future as well.”
And with the rich history that Hampton has produced in the past, Krzic hopes the 150 year celebration can be an additional legacy for its future.
“Throughout Hampton’s rich history there has always been a sense of community and traditions that make Hampton a great place to live and grow a family,” she said.
“We just hope that they will continue to honor our past history here in Hampton and ensure that they are celebrating their current history in 50 years, and once again looking forward to its future.”
Celebrations for Hampton's 150th anniversary kicked off in August 2022 and is expected to conclude with a grand sesquicentennial finale on Saturday, Aug. 26.
