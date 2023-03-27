Hampton PD.jpeg

Chief James Turner with the Hampton Police Department pictured with 11 of 21 officers.

HAMPTON — An African proverb says "it takes a village to raise a child." For citizens of one Henry County community, it also takes a village to keep it safe.

For the eighth consecutive year, since 2016, Hampton has been listed as one of the top 10 safest cities to live in Georgia. The 2023 report from SafeWise — a community-focused security team that looks into home safety needs to find out what tools, tips, products, and other resources can fill community needs — ranks Hampton as the third safest place to live in the state.  

