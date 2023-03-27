HAMPTON — An African proverb says "it takes a village to raise a child." For citizens of one Henry County community, it also takes a village to keep it safe.
For the eighth consecutive year, since 2016, Hampton has been listed as one of the top 10 safest cities to live in Georgia. The 2023 report from SafeWise — a community-focused security team that looks into home safety needs to find out what tools, tips, products, and other resources can fill community needs — ranks Hampton as the third safest place to live in the state.
This is a slight increase from its 2022 report, during which the city ranked fourth in the state, and a major increase from its initial rank of ninth place in the Safest Cities report after it launched in 2016. The continuous achievements reflect the partnerships the local police department has with its community, Chief James Turner with the Hampton Police Department said.
"Our community gets all the credit," he said following the release of the 2023 report. "We have a great group of residents and business owners, and a very supportive mayor and council of the police department — they are very in touch with the things we need to make us be successful."
The annual report looks into violent and property crime rates in relation with each city's population. The report also looks into residents' level of concern and experience with crime. According to the report about 73% of Georgia residents felt concerned about property crime, and 71% felt concerned about violent crime. Georgians are also reported the third-highest levels of concern about package theft (65%) and were the fifth-most worried about gun violence (63%), the annual report states.
Keeping such crimes out of the community involved a few changes to employment, training and community engagement, Turner said.
In August 2021 the Hampton Police Department was faced with turning over nearly 50% of its staff.
"After that we were able to hire different officers (a total of 21) that wanted to work here," Turner said.
The police chief also spent a considerable amount of time looking for ways to enhance their interactions with Hampton residents. Each month officers participate in a "Shift Challenge," where they document their personal interactions with citizens outside of the call for duty.
"They have to send in their activities of what they have been doing in their community," Turner said. "This can range from going to the park and hanging out with children and adults, or going to the Senior Center to spend time with the elderly, or even interacting with citizens as they shop."
Each officer is also encouraged to complete 80 hours of training.
"In particular officers have to have 20 hours a year in training to be certified," Turner said. "But we try to do four times the amount of training than what the state says is efficient. We also keep a sub-five-minute respond average for any call for service.
