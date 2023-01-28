HAMPTON — For 13 years Fred Braswell has been dedicated to his career as a football coach with hopes of achieving at least one championship title.
The day finally came on Oct. 25, 2022 for the Hampton Middle School football team.
"This achievement was extremely gratifying for the fact that for 13 years I’ve given my all to trying to achieve a championship," Braswell, an engineering teacher as well as the seventh- and eighth-grade football coach at HMS, said Wednesday. "But what I have found is you cannot force that to happen; you have to have trust and believe and allow the process to take over."
The seventh grade Hornets won the championship by way of defeating Locust Grove Middle School with the score of 6-0.
"This team will defend the championship in eighth grade next year," Braswell said. "Many of them will return together."
The team will be beginning their new season with new jerseys to sport after a local patriotic veterans group took note of their accomplishment on Jan. 10. Together with elected officials such as Hampton Mayor Ann Tarpley and Henry County Commissioner Johnny Wilson with District 1, the American Legion Post 330 of Hampton presented a check to sponsor the middle school football team.
The mission unfolded after the Hampton football team received a proclamation from the mayor, according to Braswell.
"As I left the board meeting a gentleman approached me and asked, was there anything we needed for our football program, and he said that he would like to donate to our football program," Braswell said. "I told him that we had some needs, and his business, along with his fellow American Legion brothers, Mr. Jerry Thomas assisted us with getting brand new jerseys and pants for the upcoming 2023 season."
The team was able to receive two jerseys sporting black and grey colors, and black pants with funds from the sponsorship.
"Our motivation was to strive for excellence, and develop the right attitude and maintain a commitment to the cause," Braswell said.
