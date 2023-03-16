...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
HAMPTON — Kelly Sketo has seen the impact of bullying.
This is why the Hampton mother, who recently won the 2023 Mrs. Georgia US United crown, works hard to bring awareness to bullying within the Hampton community. During her reign Sketo plans to further her anti-bullying platform by addressing the issues in local schools.
It starts with an anonymous questionnaire — drafted to spark conversations between children and adults regarding the gray areas in which bullying occurs.
"This is something that I’m extremely passionate about," Sketo said. "As a mama and someone who's heavily involved with the local schools in my community, I’ve seen many different sides of bullying. In fact, one of my very own children has unfortunately been a victim of it."
Sketo found her middle school son unable to find his voice in the matter due to his fears about being perceived as a "tattle tale," or "snitch."
"A lot of these kids are afraid to speak up because of this," Sketo said.
Her hope is to partner with school officials in the Henry County School system to bring awareness to the emotional, physical and mental impacts that bullying has on children.
A nationwide survey shows that 1 in 5 middle school students, 1 in 7 high school students and 1 in 12 elementary school students have dealt with bullying at least once a week, Sketo said.
"Those numbers are heartbreaking," she said.
The Hampton local also wishes to help those who habitually seek to harm or intimidate those they perceive as vulnerable. This will be implemented through books, conversations and events set to heal all children involved with bullying.
"There's some kind of trauma they've experienced, so these tools would help them learn that they, too, are loved and cared for," Sketo said.
"As an advocate for anti-school bullying, I want to be a voice and do all that I can do in my lifetime to implement a healthy change," she added.
"Not only a change within my own child’s school and in my own community but a change across the U.S., too."
