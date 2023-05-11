IMG_6417.jpg

Aaliyah Thompson (center) is a licensed hair technician and CEO of Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar — located at 3797 Ga. Highway 138 Suite F in Stockbridge. Thompson is considered the first Black entrepreneur on the autism spectrum to open a beauty school.

HAMPTON — Hard work is paying off for one Hampton resident who has not let her battle against autism defy her odds in the workplace.

Aaliyah Thompson is a licensed hair technician and CEO of Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar — located at 3797 GA 138 Suite F in Stockbridge — despite an autism spectrum disorder that often presents challenges with social communication and interaction, and problems with restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests.

Aaliyah Thompson waits for clients at her Jonesboro Nail School for individuals on the autism spectrum. The school is located at 2807 Highway 138 in Jonesboro.

