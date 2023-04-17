...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
several hours this afternoon and evening. Sustained winds of 12
to 18 MPH can be expected along with occasional gusts of 25 to 30
MPH.
Despite light rains from yesterday, breezy dry conditions will
dry out fuel moistures very quickly this afternoon. Once fuels
become dry, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
LOCUST GROVE — Henry County Water Authority is hosting an Earth Day work day this week.
The event, in commemoration of the the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at the Cubihatcha Outdoor Education Center located at 100 Collins Road in Locust Grove.
Staff and volunteers will be cleaning up trails from the tornado damage earlier this year, preparing the Community Garden for planting season, and planting flowers to beautify the front entrance of the nature preserve, according to a press release from the area Water Authority.
Attendees will be able to participate with trail cleanup — where volunteers will assist with clearing limbs, debris and trash from around the property.
“Visitors to the Cubihatcha Center enjoy several walking trails around the nature preserve; however, several trails were impacted by fallen trees and debris from the tornado that hit the area in January,” the news release states.
Participants can also be part of cleaning efforts at the Community Garden where Cubihatcha staff will lead volunteers in preparing the garden for the upcoming planting season.
“Cubihatcha has one of the many Community Gardens in Henry County,” according to the news release.
Other volunteers may prefer to assist with efforts to sign beautification and bee boxes that will be used to plant flowers at the entrance of the Cubihatcha Center to welcome guests to the property, while also preparing pollinators for a healthy Bee habitat.
Lunch will be provided for all volunteers participating in Earth Day activities.
