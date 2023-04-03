Southern Crescent internships.jpeg

Students take advantage of a paid internship opportunity with Southern Crescent Technical College. 

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority and Southern Crescent Technical College have joined forces to offer a summer program for Henry County high school students.

A series of information sessions have been scheduled for 5 p.m. on April 5 and April 20, at the SCTC Henry County Center, located at 300 Lakemont Drive in McDonough.

Southern Crescent internships.jpeg

Southern Crescent Technical College serves the workforce and community needs in the eight counties of Butts, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Pike, Spalding, and Upson. The Technical College will be offering a variety of paid internships in the field of industrial systems technology and horticulture this summer. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.