Southern Crescent Technical College serves the workforce and community needs in the eight counties of Butts, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Pike, Spalding, and Upson. The Technical College will be offering a variety of paid internships in the field of industrial systems technology and horticulture this summer.
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority and Southern Crescent Technical College have joined forces to offer a summer program for Henry County high school students.
A series of information sessions have been scheduled for 5 p.m. on April 5 and April 20, at the SCTC Henry County Center, located at 300 Lakemont Drive in McDonough.
The program offers rising high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to take part in the paid internship program, known as the Institute Internship Program. The joint venture offers internships in the fields of industrial systems technology and horticulture and is set to begin on May 24 and run until July 18, according to a press release from the HCWA.
Select SCTC courses are a component of the internships and run concurrently with the Summer Institute Internship Program, the press release states. Internships are limited with competitive pay offered at $14 per hour, according to the press release.
In addition to working within the select fields that are an extension of the internship course work, students will be assigned an HCWA employee mentor during the summer term. Course financial aid is available through SCTC to participating students, who must be at least 16 years old to participate, Tony Carrell, the general manager for the HCWA, said.
“We are excited about this latest partnership with Southern Crescent Technical College, which intends to advance our goal to recruit local students to learn more about the career opportunities within the water industry,” he said in the press release.
“These summer internships provide a clear path for students to gain valuable technical skills that can open doors for them in the water profession.”
For more information contact Drew Todd at Southern Crescent Technical College at Drew.Todd@sctech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.