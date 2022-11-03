Henry County BOC, Nov. 1.png

Henry County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of municipality leaders' recommendation of a 66/34% split for its Local Option Sales Tax during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. 

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to keep the county/city Local Option Sales Tax distribution at a 66/34% split, with 66% going to the county and the cities sharing the remaining 34%. The recommendation was one that city leaders and officials from Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge had advocated to keep in place for the next 10 years.

During its Oct. 18 meeting District 1 Commissioner Johnny Wilson proposed a 69/31% split — which was approved in a 4-1 vote. During Tuesday's meeting, however, county officials reconsidered additional city requests that were made throughout the negotiation process.

