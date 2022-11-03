McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to keep the county/city Local Option Sales Tax distribution at a 66/34% split, with 66% going to the county and the cities sharing the remaining 34%. The recommendation was one that city leaders and officials from Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge had advocated to keep in place for the next 10 years.
During its Oct. 18 meeting District 1 Commissioner Johnny Wilson proposed a 69/31% split — which was approved in a 4-1 vote. During Tuesday's meeting, however, county officials reconsidered additional city requests that were made throughout the negotiation process.
The first was a 67/33% split — with this percentage the county would have received $413 million with the cities having to share $207 million, an estimated $14 million in funds, between themselves.
The second was the 66/34% split, recommended by the municipality leaders, and the third was the initial 80/20% split that the county suggested at the beginning of the negotiation process.
In the end Carlotta Harrell, chair of the Henry County board, felt moved to support the four municipality leaders and their wishes to keep the LOST split at 66/34%.
"This is part of government," she said. "We have passionate and committed leaders advocating for their needs of their jurisdiction just like we are here at the county. I can support a resolution put forth by the cities to keep the LOST at the current split of 66/34. This way we all win, our citizens win, and we can continue to work and collaborate together as we have always said we wanted to do."
Vice Chair Vivian Thomas, along with Commissioners Wilson, Dee Clemmons, Dee Anglyn and Bruce Holmes, shared similar sentiments.
Thomas emphasized that the initial split requests on behalf of the board included all nine criteria for the LOST distribution, but the board was open to negotiate with municipalities concerning their recommendation to keep the current split in place.
"My reason for asking the question again is because the write-ups that I've received make it appear that we are not using the criteria that is set forth to make these decisions," she said prior to the vote. "From my point of view from what I received from (the county finance director), we have, and from what I receive from them (the municipality leaders), we have, but we not following those numbers, we are open for negotiation."