Henry BOC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners is set to make a final decision regarding the Local Option Sales Tax distribution with area municipalities in the coming week. The board is set to reconsider the measure at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting.

During the BOC’s last meeting, city leaders and officials from Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge advocated to keep the county/city LOST distributions at a 66/34% split, with 66% going to the county and the cities sharing in the remaining 34%.

