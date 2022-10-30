The Henry County Board of Commissioners is set to make a final decision regarding the Local Option Sales Tax distribution with area municipalities in the coming week. The board is set to reconsider the measure at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting.
During the BOC’s last meeting, city leaders and officials from Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge advocated to keep the county/city LOST distributions at a 66/34% split, with 66% going to the county and the cities sharing in the remaining 34%.
However, during the Oct. 18 meeting District 1 Commissioner Johnny Wilson recommended another offer for city leaders to consider. The county’s Financial Services Department, on behalf of Wilson, calculated numbers prior to the meeting to propose a 69/31% split. This was approved in a 4-1 vote.
But Tim Young, city manager of Locust Grove, says the LOST statute expressly prohibits dividing LOST based exclusively on population.
“Other factors must be considered, such as where sales taxes are generated, which is mostly in the cities,” he said in a press release on Oct. 26. “More egregious is the fact that the county’s paid consultant attempted to justify demanding more LOST based on a formula that counts city citizens as three-quarters of a person.”
Other municipal leaders believe their 66/34% proposal will not harm taxpayers or any government’s budget. They encourage citizens to attend the 9 a.m. meeting on Nov. 1 at the Henry County Administration Building located at 140 Henry Pkwy. in McDonough.