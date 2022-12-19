McDONOUGH — A new grocery store in the Kelleytown Village of McDonough opened just in time to help residents with their holiday needs.
The Henry County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the Kelleytown Publix on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The new grocery store is located at the corner of Ga. Highway 155 and Kelleytown Road.
The grand opening brought excitement to Phillip Postle, the new store’s manager, and his family who helped him cut the green ribbon during the Wednesday event.
“Whether it is the apple pie in the oven or other delicious delights simmering in the kitchen, this time of year is about traditions and the joy of food,” Postle said.
“It’s about preparation, too, and it’s our pleasure to assist you this holiday season. Our associates are ready to help you find exactly what you are looking for to make that new dish or long-awaited family favorite.”
The new store offers meats, deli, bakery, produce and grocery items in addition with a pharmacy and a pharmacy drive-through window.
The goal for the Kelleytown branch — to cater to customers’ needs and treat them like royalty, Postale said.
“Our associates have embraced these values from the very beginning in 1930. Mr. George, our founder, strived to build a relationship with each customer and continually looked for ways to improve their shopping experience,” he said.
Construction for the new Publix began in summer 2021. The store’s layout is similar to the branch at the Shoppes at Ola Crossroads location in McDonough and measures 48,000 square feet.