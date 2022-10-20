Henry County commissioners continue negotiations for local option sales tax

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be WNW
at 10 to 12 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
The Henry County Board of Commissioners during its Oct. 18 meeting.
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners heard concerns from city leaders regarding the county's proposal to reduce the cities' collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation from 34% to 23%. Commissioners agreed to reach a decision on the sales tax distribution at their next meeting.
City leaders from Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge were present at the regularly scheduled BOC meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, during which they provided a proposed resolution to have the LOST allocation remain at a 66/34% split, the rate that has been in place for residents of the county for the past 10 years.
Commissioner Vivian Thomas, for District 4, said the county is trying to get to a point where an agreement can be made with municipal leaders.
"We have not voted this board on any percentage to give anybody; all we've done is empowered our team to start negotiation and presentations," she said.
"No one wants to be in a position to lose this type of money, and there should be a way for us to find an agreement to work together. We've done this in the past."
As Commissioner Johnny Wilson, for District 1, gave his response towards the county's presentation — which referenced the criteria of the allocation and its timeline — he recommended yet another offer for city leaders to consider. The county's Financial Services Department on behalf of Wilson calculated numbers prior to the meeting to propose a 69/31% split. This was approved in a 4-1 vote.
Commissioner Dee Clemmons opposed the vote stating that it did not give sufficient notice for municipal leaders to review the numbers and figure out how it will affect their citizens.
"I think it’s premature for us to vote for this one," she said.
"We have not even allowed for the city to see this, and this could have been your proposal for the distribution, but I haven’t even seen anything. Are we sure that this is not going to affect the cities at all in 2023?" she added.
"We need facts on that."
Based on the presentation, Mayor Ann Tarpley felt Hampton citizens would still be harmed by the decrease.
"LOST is a forward-looking projection and negotiation, and I don’t think that any consideration has been given in regards to the direction that the city of Hampton is going in at this point in time," Tarpley said.
"We have 1,200 homes to come online within the next 18 months. Growth is happening within our cities."
Mayor Robert Price continued to support the 66/34% allocation. The Locust Grove mayor stood alongside his city manager, Tim Young, who shared a similar point of view.
"We just want to keep it as it is because if it goes lower the city of Hampton and Locust Grove is going to get cut the most," Young said. "We would just like you to know that we stand united."
Mayor Sandra Vincent added that the municipalities only want to do what is best for their citizens and their money.
"When we started this process we all said at that time it was our deep desire to work together," the McDonough mayor said.
"We wanted to collaborate and be in unison, but so far none of this has happened in the daylight. (With the proposal) every other city will need to increase their tax rate. That is not fair and equitable. This is a problem."
Since the board approved the 69/31% split it will be reconsidered with the municipalities' proposed resolution to have the LOST remain at its 66/34% split.
The board will vote for one of the two resolutions at its next regularly scheduled meeting.