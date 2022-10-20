 Skip to main content
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...

Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be WNW
at 10 to 12 MPH.

With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.

Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors.  If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Henry County commissioners continue negotiations for local option sales tax

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners heard concerns from city leaders regarding the county's proposal to reduce the cities' collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation from 34% to 23%. Commissioners agreed to reach a decision on the sales tax distribution at their next meeting.

Henry County BOC meet, 10:18.png

The Henry County Board of Commissioners during its Oct. 18 meeting. 

City leaders from Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge were present at the regularly scheduled BOC meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, during which they provided a proposed resolution to have the LOST allocation remain at a 66/34% split, the rate that has been in place for residents of the county for the past 10 years. 

