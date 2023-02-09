Henry County Board of Elections and Registration advisory board inside of its new facility located in the former Fred’s Pharmacy at 1550 South Zack Hinton Pkwy. in McDonough. From left to right, Deidrea Collins, vice chair, Angela Steltzer, Donna Crumbley, Omega Finney, chair, Mildred Schmelz, and Amika Pitts, director.
Omega Finney (front left), chair of Henry County’s Board of Elections and Voter Registration, is pictured with advisory board members Carlotta Harrell (front right), chair of the Henry County Board of Commissioners, and staff during Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the new McDonough location.
McDONOUGH — Mildred Schmelz was filled with chills as she stepped into the new facility for the Henry County Board of Elections and Voter’s Registration for the first time Tuesday.
The relocation of the department to its new address at 1550 South Zack Hinton Pkwy. in McDonough had been a top priority for the past chair and longest serving member of the department’s advisory board since 2015.
“I feel good about this building, and I’m very elated about where we are today,” Schmelz said following her walk through at the new facility. “Having gone through so many election cycles where we were just struggling to get through — I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”
The Board of Elections and Registration moved to Atlanta Street in 2015 after its previous location on Phillips Drive was found to have mold and extensive water damage. Although the relocation was a needed move at the time, it still fell short in accommodating visitors and staff.
“I was not happy with the new location because of the traffic and the building itself,” Schmelz said. This is where advocating to strengthen the Elections and Registration Department transformed.
Schmelz worked hand-in-hand with former chair and board member Donna Crumbley, and once Omega Finney, current chair, along with Deidrea Collins, vice chair, and Angela Steltzer, secured their seats as members of the advisory board, restoration began. The council worked together for the move to the South Zach Hinton location in McDonough. Their efforts that would not have come to full fruition without the support of Carlotta Harrell, chair of the Henry County Board of Commissioners, Schmelz said.
“County Commissioners are the people who control the purse strings,” she said. “She has really been that person who aligned with what our needs and has worked with us continuously to get us into this building, and to get us here quickly.”
Under the leadership of the predominantly female advisory — which assists with department-related decision-making on elections, events, and other important items with regards to elections and registration — bylaws have been revised and new procedures in response to voter challenges have been adopted.
The council also amended its policy to receive public comments up until the day of their regularly scheduled meetings held at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Prior to the revision public comments were accepted three days before the regularly scheduled meetings, but with the new adjustment comments don’t even have to pertain to the monthly agenda, Finney said. This aligns with their aim for transparency and determination to address every voter and their needs.
“We wanted to make sure that we could hear from all of our Henry County voters,” Finney said. “Because if we don’t hear from them we are not able to act on what they need.”
With the 2023 year off from the election, the advisory board will be working in the background to enhance education for poll workers and certifications for each member serving on the council.
“These were pain points, not just inconveniences,” Steltzer said prior to the cutting of the red ribbon during the official opening of the new building location Tuesday.
“The voters are going to see a major difference very soon. They’re going to notice the changes and the consistencies across the services and a comprehensiveness we didn’t have before.”