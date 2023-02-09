HC Board of Election & Registration Advisory.jpeg

Henry County Board of Elections and Registration advisory board inside of its new facility located in the former Fred’s Pharmacy at 1550 South Zack Hinton Pkwy. in McDonough. From left to right, Deidrea Collins, vice chair, Angela Steltzer, Donna Crumbley, Omega Finney, chair, Mildred Schmelz, and Amika Pitts, director.

McDONOUGH — Mildred Schmelz was filled with chills as she stepped into the new facility for the Henry County Board of Elections and Voter’s Registration for the first time Tuesday.

The relocation of the department to its new address at 1550 South Zack Hinton Pkwy. in McDonough had been a top priority for the past chair and longest serving member of the department’s advisory board since 2015.

Election & Voter plaque .jpeg
HC Election Voter Registration.jpeg

Omega Finney (front left), chair of Henry County’s Board of Elections and Voter Registration, is pictured with advisory board members Carlotta Harrell (front right), chair of the Henry County Board of Commissioners, and staff during Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the new McDonough location.