STOCKBRIDGE — Public safety, trust and mental health — these were the three pillars of a local town hall discussion for Stockbridge residents last week.
Members of Henry County's public safety departments gathered Thursday, Oct. 27 to give updates and address community concerns.
For Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department the hopes were to ensure public safety and efforts toward building a relationship with the community.
"We have 62 officers on patrol, but that can't be in every place at all times," Trammer said. "So it comes to citizens to recognize that our public servants are paid to get full-time attention to duties that are really incumbent upon each and everyone of us in the interest of the community that we serve."
Trammer said he was pleased to announce the recent establishment of the Citizens Connect platform that gives locals access to crime happening within their areas, and the launch of its Police Advisory Committee. This is just the beginning of what the Stockbridge Police Department is doing to build positive relationships with the community they serve and procure their trust, Trammer said.
"It's the foundation of truly everything important," he said. "Without trust, without the support of our community, we truly can't be effective."
Capt. Jeff Maddox with Henry County Police advised attendees that the North Precinct remains open to Stockbridge residents, and the department, with its 85 officers, is jointly available with Stockbridge Police to address any needs.
"We still pass through, we're in constant radio contact with Stockbridge Police officers," Maddox said. "We're backing them up, and they're backing us up, and with the Sheriff's Office it's the same thing."
Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett with the Henry County Sheriff's Office perceives the partnerships as the first steps toward preventing crime. The Henry County officers are collectively moving together to make sure that there's synergy in the county, Scandrett said.
"Because we need each other," he said last Thursday. "You cannot say 'community' without emphasizing the word 'unity.' That's understanding where we are and where the needs are."
This coincides with the Henry County Fire Department's objectives to protect citizens as they respond to local emergencies.
"We try to take care of you on the front side, and what all of you in here and in the county have to know is that if something happens, we're coming to save you," Shift Commander Chris Phillips said. "You are our primary."
A Q&A session provided attendees with additional information regarding safety for community youths and ways in which the departments are equipped to address mental health concerns. District Attorney Darius Pattillo took the lead to address a resident's concern about keeping families and youth engaged.
"The one thing I do is show up," Pattillo said.
Under his leadership the county has established programs aimed at prosecuting crimes against children and domestic violence cases, along with homicides and gangs. Outside of his daily tasks Pattillo shared that he often finds himself in mentorship roles, "showing up" for youth in the community.
"In order for young people to hear you, listen to you, learn from you, they have to feel like they know you in order to build that trust from them," Pattillo said.
Troubled youth can take part in a Pretrial Diversion Program for nonviolent first-time offenders and Power Moves, a youth outreach and education program to deter middle school students from crime and teach good decision-making.
"We believe that's important so that we can keep our young people out of the system so that they can grow strong and take our places in these capacities at some point in the future," Pattillo said.
As for aiding loved ones who suffer from mental illnesses the local departments advised residents to ongoing programs such as a Corresponders Program, that is set up with licensed professionals who could address those having a mental health emergency, and the county's Mental Health Task Force.
"We're not quite there yet, but it is important to know that we are taking the steps to more effectively address mental health," Trammer said.
