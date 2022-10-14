Henry County Meals on Wheels applicants for senior Christmas program

A Henry County program set up to support seniors struggling with hunger, food insecurity, and social isolation is seeking to bring more holiday cheer this season.
The Meals on Wheels program is now accepting donations for its Adopt-A-Senior program aimed at making the holidays special for homebound seniors in Henry County.
Residents who are interested in this year’s program can contact Tammy Smith, the Meals on Wheels program coordinator, at tammysmith@co.henry.ga,us or 770-288-6988.
The initiative is among the few things that touch Charles Weatherly’s heart.
“If it wasn’t for the communication that I have with this senior program I’d probably go crazy,” Weatherly said.
He has been a recipient of the program for the past six years, and each year the 76-year-old Stockbridge resident finds himself grateful for the nurturing and care that the annual initiative provides. This means contributions both physical and monetary, but what Weatherly likes most of all is the good conversations.
“I stay in touch with people if I get lonely, and I say I don’t get lonely, but I do,” Weatherly said. “But they call me all the time to see how I am doing. They treat me like I am a son or a king.”
He listed program awareness as his only concern.
“I just wish more seniors were aware that the state of Georgia would help them if they were qualified,” Weatherly said Tuesday.
Without the program and its holiday cheer, Weatherly, who suffers from diabetes and is also disabled, feels he would hardly get the opportunity to eat or maintain his physical and emotional health.
“If they treat the rest of the seniors like how they treat me, there’s a bunch of happy seniors around,” Weatherly said. “I love them all.”