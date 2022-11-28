 Skip to main content
Henry County municipalities begin planning for holiday celebrations

mcdonough tree lighting and parade.jpeg

Santa waves at attendees during the city of McDonough's annual tree lighting and parade celebration. 

 Special Photo

If you are a resident of Henry County looking for ways to make the holiday season extra merry and bright, consider the following list of events.

For residents of Stockbridge a free annual festival and tree lightning ceremony is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Clark Park at 111 Davis Road. Attendees will enjoy a live nativity scene, and a one-on-one visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

