Henry County municipalities begin planning for holiday celebrations

If you are a resident of Henry County looking for ways to make the holiday season extra merry and bright, consider the following list of events.
For residents of Stockbridge a free annual festival and tree lightning ceremony is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Clark Park at 111 Davis Road. Attendees will enjoy a live nativity scene, and a one-on-one visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
If you are a resident of McDonough you can take part in its annual Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will include a maximum of 80 floats dedicated to the theme of "Coming Together at Christmas." The event is set to begin along East Tomlinson Street.
Participants of the annual parade will begin line-up at 3:30 p.m. and are asked to line-up in the Henry County Performing Arts Center parking lot located at 401 East Tomlinson St. — the former location of the Henry County High School, and at the Henry County Excel/Impact Academy parking lot across the street — the former location for McDonough Elementary School.
Only vehicles used in the parade will be allowed in the parking lots.
First- and second-place prizes will be given to the best floats. Judging of the floats will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m. Any float that is not ready by the 4:30 p.m. deadline will not be considered in the judging portion of the annual Christmas celebration.
Residents of Locust Grove are also encouraged to take part in its annual Christmas in the Grove celebration, which features a holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Attendees are expected to gather along the historic Highway 42 — starting at the Locust Grove Elementary and ending at the Locust Grove City Hall— for the annual Christmas parade and festival.
Festivities are expected to kickoff at 10 a.m. with features from more than 40 floats. A panel of judges from the community will consider a selection of prizes for Best Overall, Most Creative and Best Christmas Spirit during the spirited event.
The Christmas Parade for Hampton residents is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Other holiday events for the day will begin at 2 p.m. and continue to 9 p.m. in downtown Hampton. Attendees should enjoy a DJ and pictures with Santa and Ms. Claus as well as carolers, hot chocolate and other fun activities leading up to kickoff for the holiday parade.
The parade will begin line up at 4 p.m. outside Hampton Elementary School. The parade will circle back and end at the same elementary school parking lot. The route will move down Central Avenue to Woodlawn Avenue, turn north on Main Street, turn west on Oak Street, onto College Street, and end at the elementary school.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement created in 2012 which encourages people to volunteer at homeless shelters, organize food drives, fill their community fridges, donate to mutual aid funds, spread messages of solidarity and hope among other charitable causes. Click for more.GivingTuesday: 5 local non-profits you can support