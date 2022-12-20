Adopt a Family.jpeg

The Community Development for Real People will be hosting its 9th annual Adopt a Family Toy Giveaway on Saturday. 

STOCKBRIDGE — An area nonprofit located in the unincorporated part of Henry County is hoping to spread love and cheer to children in need for the Christmas holiday.

Community Development for Real People will be hosting its ninth Adopt A Family Christmas Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 24 at the Red Oak United Methodist Church, 3894 Walt Stephens Road in Stockbridge.

