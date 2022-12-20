...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as
low as 10 below zero across most locales. Across the higher
terrain, wind chills could reach as low as 15 to 20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly
begin dropping into the teens and 20s behind an arctic front
late Thursday night into Friday. Lows on Saturday morning will
range from the single digits to mid teens across much of north
and central Georgia. In addition, windy conditions are
anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent
gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely. Higher gusts are possible in the
higher terrain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Now
is the time to start preparing for the very cold temperatures. If
you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone
charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in
case you become stranded. Start making preparations for livestock
and bring your pets inside. Start winterizing faucets and pipes.
&&
The Community Development for Real People will be hosting its 9th annual Adopt a Family Toy Giveaway on Saturday.
STOCKBRIDGE — An area nonprofit located in the unincorporated part of Henry County is hoping to spread love and cheer to children in need for the Christmas holiday.
Community Development for Real People will be hosting its ninth Adopt A Family Christmas Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 24 at the Red Oak United Methodist Church, 3894 Walt Stephens Road in Stockbridge.
Those interested in adopting a family for the annual event can drop off toys and gifts for children from 10 a.m. to noon at one of three locations within Henry County — the Boba Lubu Tea at 930 Eagles Landing Parkway in Stockbridge, the Sharper Edge Barbershop at 3600 Walt Stephens Road in Stockbridge or the nonprofit headquarters at 1781 Highway 42 North in McDonough.
The goal is to provide toys and food for less fortunate children, specifically between the ages of 10 and 15 years, who reside in Henry County, Elton Alexander, Stockbridge council man and president of the CD4RP organization said.
"CD4RP provides toys and food for less fortunate families putting smiles on little faces and warming precious hearts for the Christmas season," he said in a press release.
"Our special call is for toys & gifts for children 10-15 years old with many toy drives not serving older children."
The drive and giveaway is sponsored by Walmart, Smoothie King, Sylvain Funeral Home, JW Event Suite, Eagles Landing OBGYN, Eagles Landing Longevity, Black Voters Matter, Rockfro McDonough, Falcon Design, Southern Consulting, Lisa Craddock State Farm, Kim Mays State Farm, Henry County Coalition Committee, Carlotta Harrell, Kenya Simmons Realty and Vulcan Materials.
"We certainly want to thank all our sponsors and donors for their generosity," Alexander said. "It is a blessing to be a blessing, all the glory to God."