HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR NORTH
AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
east at 6 to 12 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
STOCKBRIDGE — A Friday visit to a Stockbridge home was nothing short of Southern hospitality. Laughter and smiles were the sentiments exchanged as two Henry County officials were welcomed into the family home of Willie B. Rosser.
State Rep. Demetrius Douglas was joined by Carlotta Harrell, chair for the Henry County Board of Commissioners, to celebrate a special occasion for the family — Rosser's birthday.
The Gadsden, Ala., native had turned 105 on April 2, and has more than 400 direct descendants across five generations. The Friday visitation to her home in Stockbridge was to deliver a proclamation commemorating the day of her birth and the quality of her life.
“Mrs. Rosser was born during a time before someone like me could serve in the Legislature,” Douglas said in regards to the official announcement. “I am able to serve today because of the sacrifices she and members of her generation made. It is my honor to present this resolution to a living legend."
Rosser was born Willie Belle Young in Gadsden, Ala. on April 2, 1918 — just seven months before the end of World War I. Like many women who grew up during her era, Rosser worked as a housekeeper. She later embarked on a career as a public school employee and educator, At her daughter's daycare, and continued within the field until the age of 90.
Her granddaughter, Cicely Mitchell, describes her grandmother as a loving, traditional woman who was always ready to help a person in need or cook up a delicious meal.
"I just remember her giving herself so freely to the community," Mitchell said.
Rosser dedicated each Sunday to ministry — working to assist other members at her Baptist church and teaching Sunday School.
"She was very involved in church — she went to church a lot," Mitchell said.
"She definitely loves the Lord. That is the center of her existence."
It is a noteworthy life for Harrell who was humbled by the Friday visit.
“We must put her life in context," the chairwoman said prior to the meeting. "She was born before women had the right to vote, much less hold public office. She was born before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and our president."
The retired educator has survived every pandemic since the Spanish flu, which resulted in the death of 675,000 individuals who had been residing in the country in 1918. The casualties were more than the deaths documented during World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined.
Harrell alluded to such experiences.
"She has seen more than I know," Harrell said. "It is only right to honor her now and for us to let her know how much she means to our county,”
The admiration was reciprocated by Nellie Mitchell, one of Rosser's seven children.
"It’s humbling," she said Friday. "We think it’s special, but someone thinking of her and all she has done for her community makes it special as well."
And the Friday visitation is yet another memory the 105-year-old can add to her story.
"It was a lot of funny moments," Cecily said regarding the Friday gathering.
"My grandmother was awake, and she was laughing and smiling — it was just a really nice time."
