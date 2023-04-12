105 proclaimation1.jpeg

Cecily Mitchell reads a proclamation given to her grandmother, Willie Rosser, at her Stockbridge home on Friday, April 7.  

STOCKBRIDGE — A Friday visit to a Stockbridge home was nothing short of Southern hospitality. Laughter and smiles were the sentiments exchanged as two Henry County officials were welcomed into the family home of Willie B. Rosser.

State Rep. Demetrius Douglas was joined by Carlotta Harrell, chair for the Henry County Board of Commissioners, to celebrate a special occasion for the family — Rosser's birthday.

Rosser.jpeg

Rosser celebrated her 105th birthday on Saturday, April 2. 
HC 105.jpeg

State Rep. Demetrius Douglas was joined by Carlotta Harrell, chair for the Henry County Board of Commissioners, Friday, April 7, to commemorate Willie Rosser's 105th birthday on April 2.

