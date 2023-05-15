STOCKBRIDGE — Will Anderson Jr., was the No. 3 overall pick during the 2023 National Football League draft.
Before packing his bags to serve as the defensive end for the Houston Texans, the former Alabama football star stopped into his hometown in Henry County to be recognized for his endeavors.
The Stockbridge City Council offered Anderson a proclamation for his recent success in the 2023 draft and former successes as the recipient of several awards including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and being part of Alabama’s national championship team in 2020.
“I want to give a huge shoutout to whole of Henry County,” Anderson said last week. “Thank you for this award and having my own day. I greatly appreciate it.”
Anderson was also recognized by Rep. Demetrius Douglas along with the Henry County Board of Education. The honors were recognitions that Anderson felt humbled to have received.
“It doesn’t even feel real to have your own day in Henry County and the state,” Anderson said. “It’s just like a dream come true. It’s a huge blessing and a huge honor, and I’m super appreciative of it. I want to thank them again for recognizing me to be a part of this, and I am super excited to be a part of some history.”
As Anderson moves to future growth with the Texas team he left some advice to youths in the Henry County community.
“Whatever you want to do in life, go out there and do it,” he said.
“Strive for excellence, stay humble and keep God first and have faith. Enjoy life, work hard and be the best version of you that you could be.”
