McDONOUGH — A community engagement team launched by the Henry County Police Department several years ago has revamped its efforts to build a positive relationship with citizens of Henry County.
The 2022 assignment was a top priority for three officers with the McDonough-based police department. The 2022 year marked one full year since the relaunch of the newly renamed Active Community Engagement Unit. The mission for 2022 was to get as many community members involved with different areas of the unit, a press release from the Henry County Police Department states.
It was a complex but straightforward mission that required a proactive approach for Officer Jacob Braswell, one of the three Henry County police officers spearheading the program.
“The mission is getting out in the community and getting involved in as many areas as possible,” Braswell said. “It’s about taking a more proactive approach where we can.”
The Henry County Police Department lists the officers' engagement teaching children about criminal justice in Elementary and High School classrooms as a progressive part of the unit's effort in 2022. Each week an officer from the ACE unit visited a classroom in the Henry County School System to speak with kids about certain issues or concerns that may impact their lives.
The officers educate the kids in a variety of ways which include visiting local parks in the summer and a few daycares throughout the year. To make sure children across different age groups are made aware of their safety, Braswell said.
“It’s about giving them a forum to ask uncomfortable questions on things that might be misleading from social media or the news,” he said. “I tell them it’s a no judgment zone and nothing is off limits," Braswell added.
"We want to let them know that cops aren’t robots. We care. Many kids are scared of the police," he said. "We want them to have a positive and good interaction, to trust us.”
The efforts from the officers have had a positive effect on each of the students' ability to make practical decisions, and enhanced their knowledge about safety issues, such as human trafficking.
Johnnie Stafford, the director of School Safety and Security with Henry County Schools, lauded the work that the ACE officers have completed in the classroom.
“The tremendous effects of practical skills and knowledge our students are learning are priceless and will have a lasting, positive impact on our community,” Stafford said.
But the job does not stop there for the Henry County police officers. The ACE unit is also responsible for assembling and hosting women’s self-defense classes. These classes cover tips on how women can be safe while traveling alone, and teaches how women can effectively defend themselves in an emergency situation.
“It’s a two-day program we put on,” Braswell said. “The first day is in a classroom. We cover things like tips when walking through a parking lot alone at night. The second day is hands on. We practice self-defense techniques. How to effectively break away. Things like that.”
The unit works actively in Senior Centers across Henry County as well.
“My colleague, Officer [Jason] Valentine goes to county senior centers regularly,” Braswell said. “He has lunch with the residents and runs programming on challenges unique to that community. Issues like protection against identity theft as well as how to handle spam phone calls.”
The list, in addition with neighborhood watch consultations and active shooter drills that the ACE unit conducts for area churches throughout the year, proves that the three-person unit has been working hard to have an outsized impact on the county they serve, according to Henry County Police Department.
“For us, it’s about making sure people are safe and aware of all the resources available to them,” Braswell said. “And hopefully along the way changing the way people look at police officers in general.”
Residents can contact the Henry County Police Department’s ACE unit via email at ACE@co.henry.ga.us.