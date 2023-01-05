Henry County ACE.jpeg

Officer J. Braswell (left) and Officer J. Valentine with the Henry County Police Department ACE Unit meet with seniors in Henry County. 

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — A community engagement team launched by the Henry County Police Department several years ago has revamped its efforts to build a positive relationship with citizens of Henry County.

The 2022 assignment was a top priority for three officers with the McDonough-based police department. The 2022 year marked one full year since the relaunch of the newly renamed Active Community Engagement Unit. The mission for 2022 was to get as many community members involved with different areas of the unit, a press release from the Henry County Police Department states.

