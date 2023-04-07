Parents may notice a boost in security measures at schools throughout Henry County as students return from their week-long spring vacation.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to place additional School Resource Officers at all elementary, middle and high schools in the county. The March 31 announcement is a partnership between the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Public Schools as schools throughout the state look to rework school safety measures following a mass shooting at a private Christian School in Nashville, Tenn.
The shooting occurred at The Covenant School, a private Presbyterian Church in America parochial school in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville. Local resident and former student of the school Aiden Hale, formerly Audrey Elizabeth Hale, killed three children — Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs, all aged 9 — and three adults — 61-year-old Cynthia Peak. a substitute teacher, 61-year-old Mike Hill, a custodian, and 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, who was listed as head of the school. Hale, 28, was killed by two Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers responding to the March 27 incident.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, along with the county’s public school system, has placed student and staff safety as a top priority, a March 31 press release from the local law enforcement agency states.
“Henry County Public Schools has long had in place and regularly adds to its multi-layered security features to ensure the safety of all schools,” it states. “This currently includes SROs in all middle and high schools, at the Center for Community Learning, and a designated elementary SRO who rotates to each of the division’s nine elementary schools.”
The collaborative effort provides additional SROs onsite at all Henry County schools for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
“The entities are collaborating to strengthen preparation for any potential event that might threaten the safety of students or staff by instituting SROs in all schools for the 2023-2024 school year and years to come,” according to the press release.
The Sheriff’s Office also conducted a training course on Wednesday, April 5 during which dozens of residents gathered at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Stockbridge to learn what to do if they come face to face with an active shooter. The seminar is one of two Active Threat and Security Response trainings completed by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for the year.
It is an effort that builds preparedness for Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett.
“What happened at The Covenant School makes you numb. It breaks your heart,” he said prior to the Wednesday training.
“As parents and community leaders all we want to do is protect our communities and be comfortable with the thought of our loved ones sitting in a classroom, at work or in a house of worship. We will continue to reiterate the unpredictability of active threats and how some level of readiness through a whole community approach can enhance response mechanisms.”
