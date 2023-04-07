SROs story.jpeg

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Henry County Schools, will add more School Resource Officers to all Henry County Schools for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.

Parents may notice a boost in security measures at schools throughout Henry County as students return from their week-long spring vacation.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to place additional School Resource Officers at all elementary, middle and high schools in the county. The March 31 announcement is a partnership between the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Public Schools as schools throughout the state look to rework school safety measures following a mass shooting at a private Christian School in Nashville, Tenn.

