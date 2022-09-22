C224QP30007C.TIF

McDONOUGH — First-time home buyers seeking to reside in Henry County may benefit from a new program aimed at assisting with up-front costs in the home buying process.

The Henry County Board of Commissioners is working to create a housing fund to aid with downpayment or closing costs for first-time home buyers who are in the final stages of purchasing a new home.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.