McDONOUGH — First-time home buyers seeking to reside in Henry County may benefit from a new program aimed at assisting with up-front costs in the home buying process.
The Henry County Board of Commissioners is working to create a housing fund to aid with downpayment or closing costs for first-time home buyers who are in the final stages of purchasing a new home.
However, funds will not be available for several more months, Shannan Saggot, Henry County’s cluster lead for Administration & Constituent Services and director of the Community Development Department, said Tuesday.
"There are still requirements the county must meet before assistance can be made available to buyers," she said.
The HOME Investment Partnership fund is an investment that the county plans to receive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Proposals for the fund also include tenant-based rental assistance and owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.
"The proposed down payment program will provide funding assistance to income eligible homebuyers who meet the HUD definition of first-time homebuyers seeking to purchase a primary residence in Henry County, to include the cities of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge," Sagnot said.
The county is eligible for $512,877 for the HOME Investment Partnership Program for the 2022 federal fiscal year. The Board of Commissioners will seek to continue funding on an annual basis. This can vary each year because it is based on a federal formula, Sagnot said.
The home fund initiative is one of two components that county officials are working to address the homeless issue in Henry County, Carlotta Harrell, chair of the Board of Commissioners, said.
"We are trying to keep those individuals who are still recovering from the pandemic from becoming homeless," Harrell said Wednesday.
As the county's Community Development Department works toward formatting the program, rental assistance is still available for those in need. But the process will continue to take some time. Between six to eight weeks — which can sometimes be an issue for landlords, Harrell said.
About 80% of landlords accept the program; however, the other 20% is a direct result of the extended waiting period for the federal dollars.
"They don’t have to accept our money, but if they choose not to accept the fund the family could be evicted," Harrell said. "It is just the process, and it does take a longer period of time."
The second component for county officials is to address growing concerns regarding affordable housing projects.
"Multifamily is where the biggest issue is," Harrell said. "A lot of the time we have people who say we support multifamily, just not in my neighborhood."
Officials hope to change this by creating educational meetings for the public. The aim is to generate collaborative efforts regarding affordable living and its policies, Harrell said.
"The challenge is that it is not as simple as an approval and build," she said. "Land cost is very high in Henry County, and we would like to create some partnerships with developers to make some of their housing affordable."
