STOCKBRIDGE — A dangerously icy situation became less hazardous for motorists driving along Fairview Road in Stockbridge last Tuesday. This was due to the efforts of a Henry County police officer who did not hesitate to take action to assist the motorists in their time of need.
Amy Dutton, program manager of Senior Centers with Henry County Senior Services, recalled the fear she felt as she approached the icy conditions on Fairview Road, from Hearn Road to Spraggins Memorial.
The Tuesday morning temperatures brought flurries to most roads across the metro Atlanta area. Dutton was one of hundreds who felt the impact of the frigid conditions. Dutton was traveling from Ga. Highway 155 to Fairview Road in an attempt to get to her office at the Hidden Valley Senior Activity Center at 600 Spraggins Memorial Pkwy. in Stockbridge when the driving conditions suddenly changed.
“It was nothing but ice," she recounted Wednesday. "My tires were spinning. All the cars were spinning and running off the road.”
One of her employees, who had not too long before contacted her to warn her about the clumps of ice that had accumulated along the road, had already pulled off of the slippery road into a nearby driveway, scared to continue the trek.
“She was too scared to continue due to spinning her tires in her truck,” Dutton said. “By now there is a line of traffic at a standstill.”
It was not too long after that Dutton noticed Officer Christopher Lewis with the Henry County Police Office stopping by her vehicle.
“I rolled down my window, it was Officer Lewis with Henry County Police Department, I told him who I was and that one of my employees was stuck in a driveway," Dutton said. "By now another employee was behind me. I told him we were just trying to get to work.”
The police officer sprang into action. As a citizen who once lived in the North, Lewis was familiar with driving in inclement weather and on icy and dangerous roads. He was able to successfully assist the motorists through the ice without incident.
“We employees pulled over as far as we could, safely, and he advised the others how to drive down the rest of the road,” Dutton said. “He said, go half on the pavement and half in the grass.
"He goes to the house where my employee was stuck and backs her truck out for her.”
The officer was fulfilling his duty even with the high risk that the slippery conditions posed.
“He put his life in danger to help us and all the others without hesitation," Dutton said. "It was freezing — so, so cold, and Officer Lewis was out in the middle of Fairview Road, all frozen over with cars, slipping and sliding everywhere.”
The motorists were thankful for the officer's heroic efforts to help them get to their destinations without injury or damage to their vehicles.
"This is what we call (hashtag) teamwork," Dutton said. "We all work for Henry County you see, and we appreciate him for helping us. We really do have some amazing officers in our county.”
Dutton detailed the officer's efforts via the Hidden Valley Senior Activity Center's Facebook page.
“I am glad I was able to be there and help, and I appreciate the recognition," Lewis said in response.
Chief Mark Amerman with the Henry County Police Department commended Lewis for his actions.
“Our department strives to provide quality service to our residents no matter what the situation is," he said Thursday. "This was a great example of that happening, and I’m pleased everyone safely made it through the icy roads."