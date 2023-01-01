STOCKBRIDGE — A dangerously icy situation became less hazardous for motorists driving along Fairview Road in Stockbridge last Tuesday. This was due to the efforts of a Henry County police officer who did not hesitate to take action to assist the motorists in their time of need.

Amy Dutton, program manager of Senior Centers with Henry County Senior Services, recalled the fear she felt as she approached the icy conditions on Fairview Road, from Hearn Road to Spraggins Memorial.

thumbnail_Ofc Lewis Icy.png

A dashboard picture of the icy conditions along Fairview Road in Stockbridge on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

