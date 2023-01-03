Henry County senior center offers adult tricycles for participants interested in biking recreation

The tricycles available at the Heritage Park Senior Activity Center in McDonough offer stability for individuals who are not comfortable riding a traditional bicycle, or who have never ridden a bicycle at all.
Members of the Heritage Senior Activity Center in McDonough can ride three-wheel bicycles around the center grounds and the adjacent Heritage Park due to a grant approved for the Senior Activity Center in summer 2022.
McDONOUGH — Glynda Green enjoyed riding bikes as a little girl, and when the 69-year-old New York native grew older she continued to implement the passion by using her two-wheel bike to get to work.
"I always enjoyed bike riding as a youth," she said Thursday. "I'm originally from New York where they have lots of bike lanes, but in Georgia it’s a little different because they don’t have the medians."
So when the Heritage Senior Activity Center purchased 10 adult tricycles along with helmets and bike locks for its members Green, who is an avid member of the Senior Activity Center located at 1050 Florence McGarity Boulevard in McDonough, was thrilled.
"I think that being a senior and having health challenges it is important for us to be active as possible," Green said. "So it was something I was excited about."
The Heritage Senior Activity Center was able to make the $9,886 purchase through a grant that the center received in the summer. The McDonough-based Senior Activity Center was one of eight organizations in Georgia to receive the 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant.
With its successful application Nita Kerr, the manager for the Heritage Senior Activity Center, was able to do the necessary research, and with the help of the Trek Store in McDonough, Kerr was finally able to purchase the 10 bicycles in December.
The bikes come with three-wheels — to ensure the seniors' safety during their bike rides, and a basket — in case the senior members decide to stop and shop while on their way.
"Through this grant participants at the senior center can ride the three-wheel bicycles around the center grounds and the adjacent Heritage Park," Kerr said. "The tricycles offer greater stability for the seniors, and it's easier for individuals who aren't comfortable riding a traditional bike."
It was a full circle experience for Green, who was able to enjoy a short bike ride on the new tricycle in the parking lot of the Heritage Senior Activity Center on Dec. 22.
"It’s just a different handling and manipulation of the two-wheeler that will need time getting adjusted to," Green said. "But I find it amusing. We start with tricycles as kids, so this certifies that I am really a senior having to go back to a classical (bike)."
It is an activity that Green plans to take to its full advantage.
"At least twice a week, if the weather permits," Green said.