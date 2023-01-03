 Skip to main content
Henry County senior center offers adult tricycles for participants interested in biking recreation

Heritage Senior Center .jpeg

Members of the Heritage Senior Activity Center in McDonough can ride three-wheel bicycles around the center grounds and the adjacent Heritage Park due to a grant approved for the Senior Activity Center in summer 2022.

McDONOUGH — Glynda Green enjoyed riding bikes as a little girl, and when the 69-year-old New York native grew older she continued to implement the passion by using her two-wheel bike to get to work.

"I always enjoyed bike riding as a youth," she said Thursday. "I'm originally from New York where they have lots of bike lanes, but in Georgia it’s a little different because they don’t have the medians."

Heritage bikes.jpeg

The tricycles available at the Heritage Park Senior Activity Center in McDonough offer stability for individuals who are not comfortable riding a traditional bicycle, or who have never ridden a bicycle at all.

