McDONOUGH — A metro-Atlanta man wanted for murder out of Texas was found and arrested in Henry County last week.

Steven Jones, 28, was arrested in McDonough on Friday, April 28, in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man in Harris County, Texas. Jones is accused of stabbing Clarence Logan multiple times in the parking lot of a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport in September of 2022.

