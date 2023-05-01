McDONOUGH — A metro-Atlanta man wanted for murder out of Texas was found and arrested in Henry County last week.
Steven Jones, 28, was arrested in McDonough on Friday, April 28, in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man in Harris County, Texas. Jones is accused of stabbing Clarence Logan multiple times in the parking lot of a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport in September of 2022.
Working off a tip from Crime Stoppers, the HCSO Fugitive Team and U.S. Marshals were able to capture Jones at his mother’s residence in Henry County, just before 1 p.m. He was arrested in the 200 block of White Mountain Pass without incident, a news release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office states.
Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett was grateful for the public's assistance in helping with Jones' arrest.
“The faster criminals are taken off of the streets, the more crimes can be prevented. The majority of the public doesn’t realize how important their tips are," he said in a news release.
"We were able to assist the U.S. Marshals in apprehending Mr. Jones within hours of being notified that he was in our area. We’re so grateful for the assistance from the public in helping with this arrest. For the family of the victim, nothing will bring him back but hopefully the detainment of this suspect will start the process of justice.”
Jones is being held in the Henry County Jail pending extradition.
