The Henry County Water Authority has announced the winners of its annual Art Contest for Henry County students, grades K-12, who drew illustrations reflecting the topic: “Why do you love water?”
The student winners were challenged to illustrate the many ways they use water daily, in addition to why they love water and why it’s so important to conserve and protect this valuable resource.
The contest was open to students in Henry County public schools, private schools, or students who are home schooled within the county.
Each submission had to be an 11 x 17-sized poster, and only original artwork was accepted. The illustrations could be made with paint, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, but not with graphic design. Posters/illustrations were judged on creativity and representation of the importance of water conservation and protection.
Winners in each of the four age group (grade) categories received gift cards of $100, as did a teacher selected via a drawing – with each teacher receiving one raffle ticket for every student participating in the HCWA Art Contest from their class.
The four age group (grade) winners, as well as the People’s Choice Award winner (a favorite illustration of the judges) and Teacher Drawing winner included:
• K–second grade – Harper Johnson, from Angie Sorby’s class at Locust Grove Elementary School.
• Third-fifth grade – Trisha Patel, from Katie Medley’s art class at East Lake Elementary School.
• Sixth-eighth grade – Brooklynn Mevissen, from Darsha Jackson’s class at Locust Grove Middle School.
• Ninth-12th grade – Charlize Brown, from Mark McBride’s class at McDonough High School.
• People’s Choice Award – Riya Puri, from Lydia Dollar’s class at Stockbridge Middle School.
• Teacher Drawing – Cornelius Harper from Woodland Middle School.
The submissions brought to life the personalities of each contestant and their understanding of how water is important to all, said Lindsey Sanders, the HCWA Communications and Regulatory coordinator, who organized the art contest.
“We always enjoy seeing the creative talent by the students to show the importance of protecting our water resources,” she said “Their artwork can make a powerfully important environmental statement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.