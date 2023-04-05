The Henry County Water Authority has announced the winners of its annual Art Contest for Henry County students, grades K-12, who drew illustrations reflecting the topic: “Why do you love water?”

The student winners were challenged to illustrate the many ways they use water daily, in addition to why they love water and why it’s so important to conserve and protect this valuable resource.

