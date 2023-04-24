McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority celebrated World Water Day by giving back to customers in an unusual way.

The HCWA staff gave away free reusable water bottles and T-shirts to customers visiting the customer service lobby and drive-through window at the utility’s headquarters located at 695 Ga. Highway 20 in McDonough in recognition of World Water Day on March 22.

HCWA 2023 World Water Day Pic 1.jpg

Jennifer Matos, HCWA Customer Service representative, distributes HCWA water bottles and t-shirts during the Authority’s Customer Appreciation in celebration of World Water Day.

