...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be north
to northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority celebrated World Water Day by giving back to customers in an unusual way.
The HCWA staff gave away free reusable water bottles and T-shirts to customers visiting the customer service lobby and drive-through window at the utility’s headquarters located at 695 Ga. Highway 20 in McDonough in recognition of World Water Day on March 22.
The global campaign was established to encourage people to act more responsibly in their own lives to change the way they use, consume, and manage water. The intent of the international day is to accelerate change to solve global water and sanitation crises, including the creation of a Water Action Agenda which is to be presented at the United Nations (UN) 2023 Water Conference.
The free water bottles handed to customers included valuable water conservation and pollution prevention tips, financial assistance resources, and bottled water versus tap water cost information inside, while the T-shirts included messaging to reflect the mission of World Water Day.
That mission is to be the change that they would like to see in the world, said Lindsay Sanders, HCWA communications and regulatory coordinator, who organized this year’s Customer Appreciation and World Water Day festivities.
"'Be the change you want to see in the world' perfectly captured the intent of the event, locally," she said in a news release.
“It means we can all do our part to help protect the environment, and we were happy to help share this very important message with our customers, along with helpful water conservation tips to put that message into action."
Some suggested ways for the public to improve their wise water use and environmental stewardship every day in the spirit of World Water Day include:
Conserving water – by taking shorter showers or by not letting the tap run when brushing teeth, washing dishes, or preparing food.
Fixing Household Leaks – World Water Day just so happened to fall during national Fix-A-Leak Week, held from March 20 to 26 annually. The weekly event calls for public education and outreach with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to encourage water customers to find and fix household water leaks.
Don’t Pollute — by not placing food waste, oils, grease, medicines, wipes, chemicals, or other non-dispersible items (things that don’t break down) in the toilet or drain. And if you have a septic tank, maintain and empty those as needed. Sewer overflows from any of these causes can pollute our water.
Clean Up – by taking part in a local cleanup impacting rivers, streams, or other water bodies. Henry County Rivers Alive is a great opportunity to do so, and the HCWA annual cleanup is scheduled for Thursday Oct. 5, and to
Protect Nature – by planting a tree, creating a rain garden, or using natural solutions to address environmental concerns, such as reducing the risk and impact of flooding.
