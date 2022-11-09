Residents of Henry County sought to fill three open seats for the Board of Commissioners during the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Republican incumbent Derrell Anglyn III won the county seat for District 3 against Democrat challenger Sarita Dyer. The face-off resulted with Anglyn collecting nearly 54% of ballots, leaving Dyer with nearly 45% of votes.
Anglyn, also known as "Dee," was sworn in to the District 3 seat for the Henry County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 18. Anglyn is a native and lifelong resident of Henry County who works as a financial advisor at Edward Jones Investment in Jackson. As part of his 2022 campaign Anglyn promoted the need to support area law enforcement, firefighters and first responders, and addressed financial concerns for issues such as increasing tax rates.
“Thank you District 3," he said as final results for the race were tallied on Tuesday. "I am excited to continue serving the community I love."
Residents also chose Democrat incumbent Vivian Thomas over Republican challenger Robert Kolpak in the election for District 4. Thomas garnered 12,370 votes while Kolpak collected 4,280 ballots for the county seat.
Thomas was elected to the District 4 seat in November 2018. She is a business owner and entrepreneur. Thomas promoted her 2022 campaign on her ongoing vision to build a progressive county through smart growth and quality developments.
"Economic development, jobs, smart growth and high quality of life," she said regarding the political campaign.
Thomas collected nearly 74% of votes for the commission seat. The District 4 Commissioner was appreciative for the turnout.
"I want to thank District 4 constituents for being the most sophisticated and educated voters there is," Thomas said Tuesday night. "I want to thank them for looking at the results and believing the truth."
The District 5 County Commission race was the final contest for the commissioners election in Henry County during which Democrat Kevin Lewis kept a large margin between himself and Republican Edward Toney.
Lewis collected nearly 71% of votes while Toney got nearly 28% of ballots for the District 5 seat.
Lewis is a real estate development firm owner who focused on public safety, infrastructure and growth for his 2022 campaign.
"Family is the backbone of my life and my first responsibility," he said on Oct. 22. "With that I am invested in all families of Henry County and ensuring that they have the things that I want for my family."