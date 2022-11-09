Residents of Henry County sought to fill three open seats for the Board of Commissioners during the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Republican incumbent Derrell Anglyn III won the county seat for District 3 against Democrat challenger Sarita Dyer. The face-off resulted with Anglyn collecting nearly 54% of ballots, leaving Dyer with nearly 45% of votes.

Dee Anglyn III.jpeg

Derrell Winsor Anglyn III
Vivian Thomas.jpeg

Vivian A. Thomas
062522_HDH_primaryrunoff2

Kevin Lewis

Recommended for you

More News