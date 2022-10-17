Judicial officials of Henry County commemorate breast cancer awareness month

Henry County judicial staff members commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month by wearing pink on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Shown here are judges (magistrate and state), solicitor general of Henry County, several members of her staff, Sentence Enforcement director, several members of his staff, public defenders, and other judicial staff members.
One thing Judge Ralph Bailey Jr. wants families and those battling cancer to know is — you are not alone.
Bailey and his staff were pretty in pink on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to stand in solidarity with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign held in October to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.
The national campaign is one that is near to the state court judge's heart.
Bailey — who is serving his first year on the bench as a Henry County judge — has seen the ups and downs of the life-altering disease. In the 1980s Bailey's grandmother was diagnosed with bone cancer.
"That ultimately killed her," Bailey said Tuesday.
But there is optimism in the breast cancer battle. Bailey's aunt is one of its few survivors.
"She’s been a survivor for 40 years," Bailey said.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bailey is always reminded of his family. He hopes that other survivors felt the love and support as he and his staff dressed in pink to acknowledge their struggle.
"It's very important to me, and I just thought that we needed to do something in support of people like my grandmother and aunt," Bailey said.
"I just want to make sure that people are aware this is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I hope that we can do as much as we can as far as helping the medical practitioners find a cure."