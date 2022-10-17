 Skip to main content
Judicial officials of Henry County commemorate breast cancer awareness month

One thing Judge Ralph Bailey Jr. wants families and those battling cancer to know is — you are not alone.

Bailey and his staff were pretty in pink on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to stand in solidarity with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign held in October to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.

Henry County Judical staff.jpeg

Henry County judicial staff members commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month by wearing pink on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Shown here are judges (magistrate and state), solicitor general of Henry County, several members of her staff, Sentence Enforcement director, several members of his staff, public defenders, and other judicial staff members.

