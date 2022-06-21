Candidate Kevin J. Lewis came out ahead against Keisha V. Stubbs for the Board of Commissioners Democratic seat in the Henry County primary runoff election on Tuesday, June 21.
The District 5 seat was the only race for the runoff election. All other primary races for the Board of Commissioner and Board of Education seats had either an unopposed candidate or was won beyond the required 50 percent margin needed to hold a runoff.
Stubbs and Lewis had obtained favor in the general primary election in May but it was Lewis who won the Democratic vote collecting nearly 58 percent of votes during Tuesday's face-off. Lewis will compete against Republican Edward Toney in the General Election.
Stubbs built her campaign platform on quality infrastructure, equitable housing, preservation of our natural resources and ethics.
"I will collaborate with local government officials, emphasize a more robust and diverse workforce, focus on our parks and recreation and most importantly, I will not abdicate the duties constituents entrust me with," she said in a June 20 Facebook post.
Lewis built his campaign platform on public safety, infrastructure, family and sustaining the highest standards in life.
"Family is the backbone of my life and my first responsibility," Lewis writes on his official webpage for his campaign. "With that, I am also invested in all the families of Henry County and ensuring that they have the things that I want for my family."
One of two significant races for Henry County was the Congressional District 10 seat. Candidates Vernon Jones and Mike Collins were vying for the Republican seat, but it was Collins who took nearly 73 percent of the votes in the state and nearly 75 percent of votes for the runoff election in Henry County.
Also squaring off was Tabitha Johnson-Green and Jessica Fore for the District 10 Democratic seat. Green won with nearly 63 percent of overall votes against Fore.
The other significant race for a portion of Henry County was the Republican primary contest for the District 117 State House seat, where Lauren Daniel faced-off against Noelle Kahaian. Daniel won nearly 1,387 votes in Henry County and nearly 1,599 votes overall for the Republican seat.
Other statewide races for the primary runoff election included Kwanza Hall vying against Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor, Bee Nguyen facing Dee Dawkins-Haigler for secretary of state, Janice Laws Robinson verses Raphael Baker for insurance commissioner, and William "Will" Boddie Jr. vying against Nicole Horn for labor commissioner.
